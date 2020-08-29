Library presents Summer’s End virtual celebration Aug. 31
Families ages are invited to participate in the Mason County District Library’s Summer’s End celebration at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31 via Zoom Monday. The link will be available at www.masoncounty.mi.us, and on the Mason County District Library’s Facebook page.
Garden Walking Tour to benefit COVE today
Dan Mahynski and Kathy Fahlsing are hosting a Garden Walking Tour to benefit COVE from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at 4850 S. Brye Road.
Live music will be provided from the deck of the home by The Road Less Traveled. Drinks and snacks will be provided. A suggested donation is $20.
Social distancing will be expected and masks are required if you will be close to others. Handmade masks will be available to be bought, and there will be a contest to win one of them.
For more information, call 845-7558.
Free backpack giveaway today
There will be a Free Back Pack Giveaway from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Scottville West Shore Bank. Backpacks will include notebooks, pencils, crayons, a glue stick, a folder and a sealed snack. CDC guidelines will be followed during the giveaway.