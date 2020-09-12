Main Street near U.S. 10 will be closed Monday in Scottville
Scottville Road/Main Street, north and south of U.S. 10, will be closed on Monday for the installation of traffic signal loops.
According to Eric Nelson of the Mason County Road Commission, the installation will start at approximately 7:30 a.m. and will last for about eight hours.
Traffic signal loops will be installed in the northwest and southeast quadrants of Scottville Road/Main Street.
The work is weather dependent.
Traffic should seek alternate routes.
Victory Twp. cancels fall clean-up
Due to limited volunteer help and safety concerns, the Victory Township fall clean-up has been canceled until spring 2021, according to Jim Mazur, township supervisor.
Spectrum Health launches curbside vaccination program
In an effort to encourage more Michigan residents to get a flu shot, Spectrum Health is launching one of the Midwest’s first curbside vaccination programs. Spectrum Health piloted the program at select locations and now has more than 40 sites operational across West Michigan.
This new curbside service is for all ages — including childhood vaccinations — and includes many immunizations, injections and tests as well as blood pressure checks. This includes a host of services, from flu vaccines to B12 injections and strep tests. The service is also helpful for patients that have mobility challenges.
Mary Zimmerman, immunization program specialist at Spectrum Health, says the program is meant to help families stay on schedule with vaccinations. Because many medical appointments had to be postponed or canceled during the pandemic, many fell behind on routine care.
Appointments may be scheduled online, via Spectrum Health’s My Chart app, or by calling the office and requesting a curbside visit. The scheduler will inform patients to look for designated parking spaces upon arrival. Patients then call the phone number on the sign and registration is completed over the phone. Clinical staff then meets patients at their vehicle, ready to perform the necessary service through the car window.
Most appointments take less than 10 minutes. Hospital leadership is assessing additional services that could safely be provided at the curbside with plans to continue to grow this program.
Candidates for 19th Circuit Court Judge to speak in Manistee
On Thursday, Sept. 17 the Manistee Area Tea Party along with the Manistee County Republican Party will host the candidates for 19th Circuit Court Judge at the Lions Club Pavilion on First Street Beach.
The candidates running for the position are the Honorable Judge David Thompson, incumbent, and challenger David Eagles. They will speak on their views of being the judge and why we should consider giving them our vote. There will be a time for questions and answers from both candidates.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Bottled water will be available.
Face masks will be required. There will be picnic tables available, but attendees may want to bring a chair. The MATP meetings are open to the public at no charge. Find more information about the group by searching for Manistee Area Tea Party on Facebook.