Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.