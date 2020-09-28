League of Women Voters creates voter guide, website
The League of Women Voters (LWV) is helping voters get vital election information for the Nov. 3 election. The State LWV has published a printed voter guide that includes all statewide races, and the Manistee league is distributing this guide throughout the county at post offices, government offices, libraries, senior centers and local businesses.
In addition, the Manistee County League has published an on-line voter guide at www.vote411.org, which includes all local races and ballot proposals in Manistee County.
The online resource includes all candidates on the November ballot, and their responses to questions posed by the League, making it easy to compare their views on issues.
Type in your address to view local races under “Find What’s on Your Ballot” and, under that, click on “Explore Now.” Under “VOTE411 Voter Guide” click on “Go to My Races,” and the list of races on your ballot will appear.
Voting in Michigan has never been easier. Registered voters can vote early by absentee ballot if they want to. You can apply for an absentee ballot by going online to complete an application at www.mi.gov/vote or call your township or city clerk to request one. When voting absentee remember to sign your name on the outer side of the absentee envelope where indicated.
“The 2020 election is important for our democracy at all levels of government,” says Manistee LWV President Nancy Behring. “We hope every Manistee County citizen will want to take advantage of this opportunity to become better informed about the candidates and the issues by accessing our printed voter guide and the website.”
For more information, visit www.lwvmanisteecounty.org.
Mason County Democrats to meet Sept. 30
The Mason County Democratic Executive Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 at the Democratic Office at 307 S. James St. in Ludington.
Masks will be required and all should practice social distancing.
The next general membership meeting of the Mason County Democratic Party will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, and will be a remote meeting. Invitations will be sent to members. Guest speakers have been invited.
For more information, contact Ed Miller at (231) 907-1178.