P.M. Historical Motoring Club car show at Culver’s Sept. 15
The Pere Marquette Historic Motoring Club is welcoming Culver’s franchise owner Jason Rivest and his family with a car show from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the restaurant, 5089 W. U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. For more information, contact Trinidad Rios with the club at (231) 757-2896.
Lakeshore Food Club seeks volunteers, donations
The Lakeshore Food Club will reopen for in-store shopping on Wednesday, Sept. 9, closure due to COVID-19. The food club is expecting a surge in membership, and is in need of volunteers to help shop for members who are unable to wear face masks, among other things. The club is also in need of cleaning supplies and household items to keep the store sanitized. Anyone who would like to volunteer or donate should contact Nacomie Wallman, Lakeshore Food Club program coordinator, at (231) 480-4334.
For information about membership, call or visit www.lakeshorefoodclub.org.
Petunia Parade dollar drop fundraiser is Sept. 11
There will be a no-contact drive-by donation opportunity to raise funds for the Ludington Petunia Parade on Friday, Sept. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Rotary Park in front of the band shell on Lewis Street. The Petunia Parade watering truck and its crew will be there. This year’s Petunia Parade was delayed as a result of COVID-19, which resulted in overcrowded plants. Many of the flats contained far fewer plants than the original number planted at the greenhouse, and it became necessary to purchase 165 additional flats of petunias at an unexpected added cost of $1,500.
The removal day for this year’s petunias is scheduled for the following day, Saturday, Sept. 12. For more information, visit www.ludingtonpetuniaparade.com.