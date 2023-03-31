Additional preschool story time starts Thursday at Ludington Library
The Ludington Library will host an additional preschool story time session at 10 a.m. on Thursdays starting April 6. Story time is an opportunity for learning and fun. The Wednesday story time will continue, so this makes two chances to come and join in the fun in Ludington. Enjoy rhymes, songs, dancing, music, reading and writing.
Story time is also offered on Fridays at the Scottville Library.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children 8 and younger must be supervised by an adult.
Senior center arranging golf league at Lakeside Links
The Ludington Senior Center is putting together another golf league at the Lakeside Links, Tuesdays at 9 a.m. beginning in mid-May. The league is not restricted to seniors; the community is welcome to join. Those interested should call the Ludington Senior Center at (231) 845-6841 and sign up to join other like-minded golfers.
LACA’s teen ukulele workshops start Tuesday
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts has announced two upcoming ukulele workshops for seventh- through 12th-grade students in the Ludington area.
The beginner teen ukulele workshop, led by Meredith Hanson, will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on four consecutive Tuesdays in April — April 4, 11, 18 and 25.
A workshop for beginner and intermediate teen ukulele players will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on four consecutive Tuesdays in May — May 2, 9, 16, and 23.
Registration is $40 per student.
The beginner workshop is designed for students who are new to the ukulele. Hanson will teach students how to hold the ukulele and tune their instrument, as well as appropriate finger positions for at least three chords, and two strumming patterns. Beginner songs will be introduced and practiced as a group.
The beginner/intermediate workshop is for students who have completed the first workshop or who already know the basics that workshop teaches. Hanson will introduce five to 10 chords, new strumming patterns, and fingerpicking. Intermediate songs will be practiced as a group.
Hanson is a Ludington native who returned to the area in 2018 and started the Ludington Ukes for adult musicians. She has been playing the ukulele for 11 years and is excited to work with young people through these workshops.
Students should bring their own ukulele or contact LACA about borrowing an instrument. Space is limited, so interested students are encouraged to register early.
For more information or to register, visit the LACA website at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or contact the center at (231) 845-2787.