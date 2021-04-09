AFFEW Earth Day Quiz Walk starts Sunday
The Earth Day Quiz Walk at Cartier Park, hosted by A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will begin Saturday and continue through April 24. Go for a walk, learn more about a local park environment and celebrate Earth Day all at the same time.
Participants will at their leisure walk about 1.4 miles following numbered signs placed along the Cartier Park pathway. The signs provide answers to specific questions that will increase awareness and appreciation for Cartier Park. They’ll also increase understanding of Earth Day and offer suggestions about individual efforts people can all take to protect the local environment. Participants can also get to know AFFEW as an organization.
Many of the signs have a scannable QR code for more information about the topic. The quiz will be fun for children and adults.
The quiz questions, as well as more guidance on how to participate in the quiz walk, can be found on a sign posted in the pathway parking lot at the corner of Bryant Road and North Rath Avenue. The quiz questions can also be viewed with a smartphone by scanning a QR code.
Once participants complete the walk, they can enter a prize drawing by taking a picture framed by AFFEW’s Earth Day photo booth sign located at the pathway parking lot. Send your photo by email to AFFEW or post it on our Facebook page.
Visit www.affew.org for more information.
On Tuesday, April 13, from 7 to 8 p.m., AFFEW will host its second Earth Day virtual presentation, which will cover recycling in Mason County.
The presentation will be given via Zoom by Matt Biolette of Republic Services and Sharon Edgar of the AFFEW Board of Directors.
Biolette will discuss curbside recycling available to residents of Ludington, Scottville and Pere Marquette Township, including what items are collected and where they go once received. He will also explain why these specific jurisdictions have curbside recycling access.
Edgar will cover drop-off recycling available to residents in Summit and Hamlin townships. She’ll also discuss information available on AFFEW’s website about local organizations and businesses in the area that accept specific items, either for free or for a fee.
Registration is required. Visit www.affew.org for more information.
New time for Ludington Senior Center’s Thursday food boxes distribution
Due to the arrival of warmer weather, the Ludington Senior Center’s weekly distribution of food boxes will now take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays, rather than at noon. Boxes containing meat, dairy and a vegetable medley every Thursday in April. They’ll be available to people age 60 and older, and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Face mask and social distancing guidelines must be followed. There are no income requirements. For more information, call the center at (231) 845-6841.
Registration for WSCC fall, winter semesters opens Monday
Registration for West Shore Community College’s summer and fall semesters begins on April 12 for first-time and guest students and will continue to the first week of each term’s classes. The summer semester runs from June 7-30. The fall semester is Aug. 30 to Dec. 17. The college recommends registering early for classes, and reminds students that Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) forms are available for those seeking financial aid. Forms can be found at www.fafsa.ed.gov.
For more information about FAFSA, or scholarships made possible by the WSCC Foundation, community groups and private donors, contact WSCC’s financial aid office at (231) 843-5917.
The deadline for scholarship applications from students who plan to attend during the 2021-22 academic year has been extended to April 18.
Students who are home for the summer and attending another college or university can enroll in WSCC courses as guest students.Those wishing to enroll as a guest student must submit a guest student application prior to registration.
Class and online course schedules can be viewed under the “Academics” tab on the college’s web site at www.westshore.edu.
Course schedules, curriculum guides, information about registration, scholarships and financial aid are available online or from the student services office in the Schoenherr Campus Center or by calling (231) 843-5946.