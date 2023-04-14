Mother’s Day contest through May 14
Kinds are invited to come to a City2Shore office in Ludington or Manistee to pick up a coloring page to decorate for Mother’s Day. The child who does the best job will win a gift for their mom.
MCC to host Community Agriculture Night May 11
Mason County Central Schools will host Community Agriculture Night from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at the Upper Elementary, 505 W. Maple Ave., Scottville.
Ludington Senior Center announces Badger trip
In celebration of the Badger’s 70th anniversary, the Ludington Senior Center is planning another trip across the lake to Manitowoc, Wednesday and Thursday, June 7-8. While in Manitowoc, travelers will spend time at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum, West-of-the-Lake Gardens and Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center.
The trip includes a round-trip on the SS Badger, a breakfast, two lunches, transportation to venues and an overnight stay at the Baymont. Travelers are responsible for their own dinners.
The price per person is $275. There is a $25 deposit to register and registration ends May 24. Call (231) 845-6841 for more information.
Mason County College Access Network awarded $60K
Michigan College Access Network (MCAN) has awarded Mason County College Access Network a $60,000 implementation grant to be used over the next two years. This grant will support Mason County CAN’s collaborative efforts to increase countywide FAFSA completion to 75% or greater and to develop a communication strategy focused on the importance of college.
Since 2016, Mason County CAN has been working with local educational institutions, business leaders and community organizations to improve access to postsecondary education and build a college-going culture.
The grant funding will allow Mason County CAN to provide organizations outside of K-12 education with FAFSA completion training. By equipping financial services, human resources and nonprofit professionals with FAFSA completion support skills, the larger community can be engaged in the goal to reach 75% or greater FAFSA completion. Additionally, this funding will support expanded communication efforts around the value of college, which will be created in collaboration with regional stakeholders.
Communities that receive implementation grant funding from MCAN have successfully established a local college access network led by a cross-sector leadership team representing K-12, higher education, business, government, philanthropy and nonprofit sectors. During the two-year Implementation grant, the network develops and executes a collaborative, data-driven strategic action plan focused on priority areas determined by the leadership team.
For more information, contact Jamie Jacobs, MCAN deputy director, at jamie@micollegeaccess.org.