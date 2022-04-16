AFFEW’s Earth Day celebration set for April 23
The return of AFFEW’s Earth Day celebration is set for Saturday, April 23 at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 E. Bryant Road. The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with workshops, wildlife, outdoor activities and plenty of information about how to give back to Mother Earth.
The organization — whose name stands for A Few Friends for the Environment of the World — is going with the international Earth Day theme of “Investing in Our Planet” for the event.
For information about Earth Day activities, visit the AFFEW website at www.affew.org.
Card-Making event April 22 at Ludington Senior Center
On Friday, April 22, at 1:30 p.m., the Ludington Senior Center will give participants the opportunity to make their own greeting cards. Sharon Tushek will be on hand to give instructions for making the cards at a cost of $6, including the envelopes. Call the senior center at (231) 845-6841 to make a reservation.
American Legion Easter egg hunt today
American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76 will host an Easter egg hunt or kids age 1 to 10 years old at 11 a.m. today at the Post, 318 N. James St. The event is open to the public.
Pentwater hosts Easter on the Green today
The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce will host Colleen Plummer’s Easter on the Green from noon to 1:30 p.m. today at the Village Green, 231 S. Hancock St. in downtown Pentwater.
Bring your children and family to meet the Easter Bunny and participate in an Easter egg hunt.
The event in sponsored by The Antler Bar and Ludington Beverage.
For more information, visit www.pentwater.org, call the Pentwater chamber at (231) 869-4150 or find the Easter on the Green event on Facebook.
Road commission to lift weight ban Monday
The Mason County Road Commission will be lifting its weight restrictions for trucks at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Free COVID tests available at libraries
Free COVID test kits are available at the Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville.
The Ludington Library is at 217 E. Ludington Ave. The Scottville Library is at 204 E. State St. The free COVID home tests are provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The test kits are available while supplies last.
Local residents are asked to take one kit per person, up to five per household.
Visit the library during normal business hours and ask for your kit at the front desk. The Mason County District Library is open for indoor service as well as curbside from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with Ludington open until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mason County District Library programs and services are free.
St. Simon Catholic Church to host mission conference May 22-24
St. Simon Catholic Church will host its mission conference, “The Most Holy Eucharist: Gift and Sacrament,” May 22-24 at 702 E. Bryant Road, Ludington.
The schedule includes:
• Confessions, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday;
• Mission Hour with Exposition of the Most Blessed Sacrament and Solemn Benediction, 7-8 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday;
• A Solemn Closing Mass, 7-8 p.m. Tuesday;
• Daily Mass, 8:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, with Confessions following at 9:30 a.m.;
Mission conference titles are “The Eucharist as Foreshadowed in Both the Old and New Testaments and the Church Fathers on Eucharistic Doctrine” on Sunday, May 22; “Rekindling Eucharistic Amazement: The Saints and the Eucharist” on Monday, May 23; and “The Most Blessed of the Seven Sacraments” on Tuesday, May 24.
This Holy Rosary Parish Mission will be Preached by the Rev. Fr. Wade L. J. Menezes, CPM of the Fathers of Mercy. Fr. Wade will have his CDs, DVDs and books available and will conduct a book signing each day.