Pentwater Service Club now accepting 2021 Citizen of the Year nominations
The Pentwater Service Club is now accepting applications for 2021 Citizen of the Year. The recipient will be recognized at a community dinner and program in their honor.
Each year the club recognizes a Pentwater-area citizen who has performed outstanding service for the betterment of the are through civic, charitable or educational efforts, or through other community activities. Nominations can be submitted by anyone, regardless of where they live. Nominations must be in writing, and submitted no later than May 15.
Nomination forms are available online at www.pentwaterserviceclub.org. Persons previously nominated are kept on file, so it is not necessary to nominate them again.
Oceana County Right to Life to host movie night
Oceana County Right to Life is sponsoring a free movie night at 7 p.m. on April 29 at Hart Wesleyan Church, 3757 W. Polk Road, Hart. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The movie is “October Baby.” A discussion period, with refreshments, will follow after the movie. The event is open to the public. Free-will donation will be accepted.
DAR to meet, rededicate plaque on Saturday
The Michigan Dunes Chapter of the National Society for the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Summit Park Pavilion, 5581 S. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington.
During the meeting there will be a rededication of the 1921 Plaque/Boulder given by the then-Ludington Chapter DAR for the Father Jacques Marquette Memorial.
Free Soil, Meade clean-up day set for May 8
The townships of Free Soil and Meade and the Village of Free Soil will hold a clean-up day from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 8.
Tires and freon appliances will not be accepted.
The clean-up will be at the vacant lot across from Free Soil Post Office.
Personnel will be on hand to help residents unload.
For more information, contact Greg Surma at (231) 464-5454.
Oceana Community Foundation announces scholarships to support adult learners
PENTWATER — The Community Foundation for Oceana County announced the availability of adult student scholarships aimed at students accepted into the Futures for Frontliners or Michigan Reconnect programs enrolled at West Shore Community College or Muskegon Community College.
The Futures for Frontliners and Michigan Reconnect programs award tuition to frontline workers and adults 25 or older, respectively. These programs provide free in-district tuition. This in-district stipulation leaves Oceana County students with a portion of the cost to pay out of pocket. Since March, 341 Oceana residents applied for Frontliners and MI Reconnect programs. The foundation has launched its scholarship application to support adult learners in meeting these gap costs.
Beginning immediately, scholarship applications will be accepted from Oceana County residents who have been out of high school for at least one year and/or have a gap in their post-secondary education.
Students must be attending West Shore Community College or Muskegon Community College, accepted into one of the programs, and taking at least six credits. Higher selection priority will be aligned with Oceana College Access Network goals to impact degrees and certification achievement for persons of color, first-generation college students, and low-income students. Adult students can also have other identifying criteria, such as full-time employment, parenthood, care of elderly parents, or prior military service.
The foundation encourages all Futures for Frontliners and Michigan Reconnect adult students to apply, regardless of their ability to meet these criteria. The foundation’s 2021 adult scholarship program is open now and applications will be accepted and reviewed on a rolling basis until resources are depleted. Applications are submitted through the Ocean County Community Foundation website at www.oceanafoundation.org/scholarships/adult-student-scholarships.
More information can be found on the website or by calling Foundation Program Officer Danielle Siegel at (231) 869-3377.
PFLAG Manistee will hold meeting Sunday via Zoom
The Manistee PFLAG chapter will host its next meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 18, via Zoom. As an extension the chapter’s LGBTQ Story Sharing Project, PFLAG Manistee will welcome Riley Cooper-McCann as its speaker for our meeting. Riley (they/them) is a 37 year-old family physician practicing primary care and gender affirming care and currently living in upstate New York.
PFLAG Manistee has worked for more than 10 years to educate the public about the fact that gay and lesbian individuals have been and are a part of the Manistee and Ludington locality and members of the community, as are transgender persons.
Cooper-McCann’s experience will further understanding of the challenges and the positive experiences of living as a transgender individual.
Those who wish to attend the meeting can send a message to pflagmanistee@gmail.com. They will receive a link on Friday.
PFLAG Manistee hopes to resume in-person meetings as soon as it is deemed safe. At this point PFLAG National advises no in-person meetings until further notice.
For more information, call (313) 670-2613.