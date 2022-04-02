Scottville Senior Center to host quilting event Sunday
There will be a special Quilt Group from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St. A quilt-shop owner will teach participants to make a bag. Attendees should bring their own fabric and machine. There is a $30 fee. Call the center at 757-4705 to make a reservation.
Lenten concert at St. Joseph’s April 11
A Lenten Concert will be offered at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, located at 2349 W. Jackson Road in Hart, on Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m.
The concert will feature the combined West Shore Community College Concert Choir and Chancel Choir of the United Methodist Church of Ludington and the Methodist Church’s Bell Choir, together with soloists, readings and congregational singing.
St. Joseph’s Church is blessed with amazing acoustics that make the sound of music resonate and create a holy and worshipful space. The public is invited to enjoy this opportunity to close the Lenten season and prepare for the joys of Easter.
Humankind series to explore automation in the workforce
West Shore Community College’s Humankind series is hosting a discussion titled “The Current Impact of Automation on the American Workforce” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6.
The presentation will take place via Zoom at the following link: bit.ly/humankindwinter2022. It will be recorded and posted on the college’s YouTube page afterward.
The presentation will be conducted by Kellon Petzak, WSCC professor of information technology,
Petzak will explain how the current digital revolution is reshaping the American workforce. “Audience members looking to decide on a career path or make a change in their career will learn more about how developing technologies are having an impact on the workforce,” Petzak said. “Anyone with young people in their life or those looking for a career changes can benefit from this discussion.”
Humankind is WSCC’s cultural arts and lecture series. This year’s theme is “Movement.” For more information about the series, visit westshore.edu or email humankind@westshore.edu.
For more information about this event, contact Petzak at kpetzak@westshore.edu.
AAUW to meet April 11, hear presentation on sailing school
The Ludington Area Branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 11 in the Wilson Room of the Ludington Library. The public is invited and should enter through the west door.
The program will be a presentation about the Ludington Youth Sailing School by Gary Ferguson and Andy Klevorn on the program’s success going into its ninth year this summer.
Preschool story times for Ludington, Scottville libraries
Toddlers, preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to enjoy rhymes, songs, stories and crafts with Miss Sue and Miss Emily at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Ludington Library and at 10 a.m. Friday at the Scottville Library.
Mason County District Library preschool programs are specifically designed to stimulate brain development. Rhymes, songs, playing musical instruments, fingerplays, counting, observing nature, exercise, stories and crafts are activities that will open up new neural pathways in your brain as connections are made and strengthened.
All Mason County District Library programs are free.
St. Paul United Methodist Church to celebrate 150th anniversary
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 3212 W. Kinney Road in Ludington, will be celebrating its 150th church anniversary on Saturday, April 23.
The public is invited to attend an open house at 4 p.m., a chicken dinner at 6 p.m. and program/hymn-sing at 7 p.m. There is no charge for the dinner, reservations are requested by calling (231) 843-3275 or emailing stpaulumc333@gmail.com by Monday, April 4.
The initial churches were founded in 1872 in Riverton and Summit townships that eventually became St. Paul UMC.
The Sunday, April 24 worship service at 9:30 a.m. will be similar to the 1972 service that commemorated the 100th anniversary. Following the service, a coffee hour will be held.