West Shore Community College to host Corporate Challenge June 10-Aug. 6
VICTORY TWP. — The Foundation of West Shore Community College will be hosting its first Corporate Challenge beginning June 10 and concluding Aug. 6.
A series of nine events spread out over the course of eight weeks, the challenge was created to engage on a number of levels, including increasing employee health and wellness, team bonding, building employee pride, and developing relationships within the community.
Any business can participate with a team of five to 10 people. All funds raised will go back to the community in the form of scholarships for current and future students of WSCC. Along with the focused events, companies will have the opportunity to earn points by being active on social media utilizing #WSCC%5E4.
To view the events, handbook of rules, and to register, visit www.westshore.edu/corporate-challenge. For additional information, contact Cara Mitchell at (231) 843-5825 or cemitchell@westshore.edu.
TED Talks at Ludington Senior Center
Join Gene Kyle in person at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., every second and fourth Wednesday, at 3 p.m., as he discusses a TED Talk video with attendees. The next TED Talk will be Wednesday, April 26. All are invited to attend this free event.
White Lake lecture series concludes with April 25 presentation
The last of four winter lectures will take place on Tuesday, April 25 featuring Thomas Wikman, speaking on the great voices of the 1940s through the ’60s.
He will focus on the golden voices of the two decades between 1940 and 1960, many which will be very familiar. Carefully selected recorded examples will be included. The event will conclude the White Lake Chamber Music Society’s Winter 2023 Lecture Series and is sponsored in part by Muskegon Area District libraries.
This presentation will take place at 7 p.m. at the Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St. in Montague. A livestream option on Zoom will be available and will be posted on the Book Nook’s website and Facebook page.
There is a suggested donation of $10 at the door.
Muskegon native and music scholar Thomas Wikman is the founder and conductor Laureate of Chicago’s Music of the Baroque and has a long and extensive career as a performer, instructor, conductor and leader.
In May 2002, he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago for “making an incomparable contribution to the musical life of Chicago.”
For more information, call (231) 329-3056 or visit www.whitelakemusic.org.