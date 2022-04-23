AFFEW Earth Day
celebration today
at Ludington UMC
AFFEW’s Earth Day celebration will make its comeback from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 E. Bryant Road.
The event will feature educational and informational booths, workshops, wildlife, outdoor activities, snacks, and information about how to help the planet.
The theme of the event is “Investing in Our Planet,” which is the same as the international theme for the holiday, which takes place the day before AFFEW’s celebration.
AFFEW’s Earth Day will include live animal demonstrations, outdoor walks, workshops about green investing and green burial practices, and more.
For information, visit www.affew.org.
Manistee library hosts ‘Raptors Live’ event April 26
MANISTEE — the Manistee County Library 2022 Library Talks series continues with a live animal presentation from the Skegemog Raptor Center.
“Raptors Live” will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 at the Wagoner Community Center in Manistee. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public, no reservations are required.
The Skegemog Raptor Center is a nonprofit raptor sanctuary and rehabilitation center located in Grand Traverse County. The SRC staff and volunteers dedicate their time and skills to increasing public awareness about wildlife and how raptors play a significant role in nature.
Julie Cirone, assistant director of the Manistee County Library, strives to find presenters that appeal to the community’s interests.
“We have hosted live animal presentations in the past and they are very highly requested by our patrons,” Cirone said. “The library was especially excited to work with Skegemog because they are a local organization that works hard to preserve our native species through rehabilitation and education.”
James Manley, executive director of Skegemog Raptor Center, will be leading the presentation on Tuesday, but he will not be alone. Joining Manley will be two of the center’s official education ambassadors, a red-tailed hawk as well as a broadwing hawk.
Manley explains that live events like this one give people a chance to make a real connection with the birds.
“Raptors are unique animals and people have a lot of respect for them,” Manley said.
But despite the birds’ respected position at the top of the food chain, Manley says raptors face a myriad of challenges.
“We’ve admitted five eagles in just the last two weeks,” he said.
Raptors are at risk for disease, lead toxicity and most commonly, injuries incurred from motor vehicles. In fact, raptors appear to be at their most vulnerable when feeding on Michigan roadways.
The staff and volunteers at the Skegemog Raptor Center are determined to assist raptors not just through medical care, but through educational programs like the upcoming event.
“We’re excited to come down and meet people in Manistee,” said Manley. “By providing this service to the community, we hope to give the public a greater appreciation for raptors and our natural environment.”
For more information, visit www.skegemograptorcenter.org.
For details on “Raptors Live” and other Manistee County Library programs, go to www.manisteelibrary.org or call (231) 723-2519.
Lunches are back at Ludington Senior Center
Lunches are back at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. Join others for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The lunches include a salad, an entrée, fruit and beverage for the senior price of $3 (non-seniors pay $5). Call the senior center at (231) 845-6841 the day before or by 9 a.m.Tuesdays and Thursdays to reserve a place.
Christian camp
scholarships are
available
Children ages 7-18 in Mason and Oceana counties may qualify for scholarships to attend a Christian camp this summer.
Through a joint effort of several local churches — ArkLight Ministries, Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries and Grace Adventures — resources are available to provide up to 75% of camp fees that average $400 to $500 per camper. The participating family is expected to pay the remaining 25%, but this could be waived in special needs situations. Organizers encourage interested families to first contact their home church for summer camp opportunities. If your local church summer camp programs don’t work out, contact Grace Adventures, a scholarship sponsors, at (231) 873-3662 to consider their summer camp programs.
Scholarship inquiries, applications and approval are being coordinated by Chaplain Jerry Thorne. Contact Thorne at jerrythorne@charter.net or (231) 425-3693.
Scholarship applications should be submitted by April 30. Available scholarship monies will be awarded on May 7 at the Camp Information Day from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Grace Adventures, 2100 Ridge Road, Mears.
MARSP to meet April 27 at House of Flavors
The Mason-Lake Chapter of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel (MARSP) will meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27 at House of Flavors, 402 W. Ludington Ave. Call Louis at (231) 843-2718 with any questions about attending.