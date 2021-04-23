Mason County District Library receives Public Library Services grant
Mason County District Library is a recipient of the Library of Michigan’s 2021 Public Library Services grant awards.
This year, 139 public libraries have received grants to purchase supplies and materials for increased programming opportunities in their respective communities. The grants can be for new or improved technology, programming for children or teens, or literacy support, and amounts range from $500 to $2,500.
The Mason County District Library will use its award to fund the Tell Your Tale program during the summer. The program will encourage students to write a story and convert it to video. Students will receive help and guidance with writing, filming and editing their stories. At the end of the program students will have a complete video and will have hands-on experience with movie editing software.
The total funds awarded are $260,703. The funded programs include a wide range of creative ideas from libraries throughout the state.
For more information about the grant program, visit www.michigan.gov/lsta in the Public Library Services grant section. A list of the individual library grantees is posted there.
Virtual Girls Rock concert is today at noon
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) along with Ludrock Nation and the Zonta Club of Ludington will host the annual Girls Rock concert on Saturday. Due to the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be a virtual presentation.
This year’s concert will be streamed for free at www.ludingtonartscenter.org starting at noon.
Girls Rock aims to celebrate and empower women while also inspiring others to follow their dreams, set personal goals and positively impact the local community by their contributions.
“It’s a cause we feel… is worth celebrating and we’re excited to again be able to focus our energy on planning such an amazing event,” LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner said.
This year’s concert will feature performances by 20 female bands and artists, and will be hosted by Ludrock founder Ed Santarelli. The line-up includes performances by Babe Ruthless, Jeri Dziabuda, Sandy Forrester, Bella Gasaway, Gypsy Rose, Meredith Hanson, Paula Jury Jarvis, Heather Kaatz, Chloe Kimes, Kraylee Ledger, Taylor Makowicki, Sarah Marentette, Laura Murphy, Elaine Parker, Julie Rasgaitis, Nanette Scribner, Gina Sowa-Pratt, Kaylie Wells, Beth Whitney and Ashley Youngstrom.
Plus, special messages and tributes will be given by Cathy Organ, Tammy Rogers and the Zonta Club of Ludington.
In addition to streaming online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org the 2021 virtual Girls Rock will be able to be viewable on the LACA Facebook page.
The virtual concert is free to view. A donation link will be made available to those interested in making a donation to the art center.
MCC Class of ’61 seeks addresses for future reunion
The Mason County Central Class of 1961 is seeking classmates’ addresses, phone numbers and email addresses in order to plan a reunion. Organizers hope to hold the reunion sometime in 2022. Contact Bob Kennedy at (231) 462-3162, dawnell.kennedy@att.net or via mail at 1524 E. Fountain Road, Free Soil, MI 49411 with any information.