Mason County
Democrats meet May 4
The next general membership meeting of the Mason County Democratic Party will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington.
Brenda Reeber will give a presentation on the Starfish Gun Buy Back Program.
The public is invited. To request a Zoom link, contact If you need a Zoom link, contact Liz Kannon at (248) 872-5330.
MARSP annual meeting Thursday
The yearly Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel (MARSP) meeting is at 1 p.m. Thursday at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road. There will be information on insurance and legislators’ bills. Any retired school staff are extended an invite to this event by current members. Bring a friend to attend and or join.
For more information, call Linda or Louis Wolven at (231) 690-4827 or (231) 843-2718.
Dorothy Grow exhibit at Manierre Dawson gallery
West Shore Community College is hosting an exhibition of artist Dorothy Anderson Grow’s works, titled “Etchings: Escaping the Frame.” The exhibition will be presented at the college’s Manierre Dawson Gallery.
The exhibition opens on Thursday, May 4, and runs through Aug. 4. The opening reception will be held on Thursday, May 4 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the gallery. For this exhibition reception, a mac-and-cheese bar will be presented, free and open to the public.
For more information on the artist, visit her website at https://dorothyandersongrow.com.
Spring clean-up for Amber Township May 6
Amber Township’s annual spring clean-up event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at Amber Town Hall, 171 S. Amber Road. The clean-up will be held on the north side of the Town Hall parking lot.
No tires, paint, hazardous waste, yard waste, batteries or freon appliances will be accepted. The township will also not accept commercial refuse. Items must be bagged, boxed or bundled. Metal products must be separated for the Padnos container. Recycling material needs to be taken to Waste Reduction. Residents are asked not to leave any garbage on the grounds before 8 a.m. or after noon on the day of the clean-up.
Amber Township’s clean-up day is for township residents only.