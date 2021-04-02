FiveCAP CSFP distribution scheduled for April 14
FiveCAP will host a Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) distribution to help provide food to income-eligible seniors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at 44 E. Johnson Road in Scottville.
Seniors 60 and older who are income-eligible can participate in the bi-monthly supplemental food distribution. The program, funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is designed to supplement the diets of senior citizens 60 and older with income at or below the 130 percent of the poverty level.
Food boxes contain nutritional items such as shelf-stable milk, non-fat dry milk, canned fruits, low-sodium canned vegetables and canned meats, poultry or fish, as well as cheese, pasta or rice, cereal, dry beans or peanut butter and juice.
If a senior cannot pick up their food, someone may be their proxy and will need a note of permission from the senior to pick up the food.
To apply for the program, seniors must have a valid photo ID and provide 30 days’ proof of income, birth dates and social security numbers for everyone in the household.
For more information, or to apply for the CSFP food distribution, contact the Mason County FiveCAP office at (231) 757-3785.
Racial Equity Book Club to meet via Zoom April 28
The public is invited to join a virtual book club exploring racial equity. The club will be discussing ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. or at 6 p.m. People can join either the morning or evening group, both held via Zoom. Meetings last one hour each.
The book club alternates between non-fiction and fiction with racial equity as the focus. Members can suggest book titles, and then vote on the next selections.
Mason County District Library’s Racial Equity Book Club is led by staff member Thomas Trahey. Email ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org to join.
The Racial Equity Book Club is one of several activities planned for 2021 by Engaging for Equity, a collaborative of the Manistee Area Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative (MARJDI), West Shore Community College and the Mason County District Library. Events will take place in Manistee and Mason counties throughout the year.