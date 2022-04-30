Twisted Sticks R/C Club hosting free event today
Twisted Sticks R/C Club will be hosting a free to the public Spring Fly-in at Mason County Eastern gym from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The club have a static display showing a variety of planes, helicopters and quad-copters. Also, there will be computer-based R/C simulators so attendees can try their hand at R/C flight using a buddy box training system alongside experienced club members.
This free event is open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
Spirit of the Woods Folk Festival is June 18
The 44th annual Spirit of the Woods Folk Festival will take place form noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Dickson Township Park, 14279 Coates Hwy., Brethren.
The lineup features Hu Dost, Donna Herula and Tony Nardiello, Gavin Mendonca, Stringtown Trio, Seth Barnard and Jordan Hamilton, andThe Handstanders, as well as crafts, food and kids activities.
The concert is free.
For more information, call the Spirit of the Woods Music Association at (231) 477-5381 or visit www.spiritofthewoods.org.
U.S. Vets breakfast Thursday
The monthly U.S. Vets Breakfast will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday at Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 N. James St., Ludington. Newcomers are welcome. For more information, contact Dennis at (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773 or at denster63@gmail.com.
Shoreline FORCE Bike Rodeo is today at WSCC
The Shoreline FORCE group’s bike rodeo is from 10 a.m. to noon today in the West Shore Community College Tech Center parking lot, 3000 N. Stiles Road. The family-friendly event encourages and educates the safe way to enjoy bike riding.
The event will include helmet checks, bike checks, wheel checks, a bicycle skills course and more. Snacks will also be available.
Women Who Care of Mason County to meet Tuesday
The Women Who Care of Mason County group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 E. Bryant Road. For more information, email wwcofmc@gmail.com.
Applications open to run concessions for Gus Macker in June
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting concessionaire applications from nonprofit organizations for the 2022 Gus Macker Charity Basketball Tournament.
The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.
Concessionaire guidelines and applications can either be downloaded via the Chamber of Commerce website or picked up at the Chamber office, located at 119 S. Rath Ave.
The annual charity tournament is scheduled for June 18-19. The event will be held at Stearns Park with approximately 50 basketball courts set up to accommodate approximately 2,800 players, their families and friends.
For additional information on how to become a concessionaire, contact the Chamber at (231) 845-0324.
Amber Township clean-up day is May 7
Clean-up day for Amber Township will take place form 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7.
No chemicals, oils, paints, solvents, etc. will be accepted. Have items bagged, bundled or boxed. For more information, contact Township Supervisor Jim Gallie at (231) 757-0377.