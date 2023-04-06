Flower fun glass-painting class at senior center
Join Marie Bennett on Friday, April 14, at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., and paint flowers on glasses. Two glasses will be provided for $20, or participants can bring their own glasses for $15. Bennett will provide the rest of the materials to complete the project. Call (231) 845-4861 to register for the workshop.
LACA seeks artists for ‘Love Ludington’ exhibit
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts invites visual artists of all ages to submit work for a June exhibit “Love Ludington,” which will celebrate the City of Ludington’s sesquicentennial.
The exhibit will be on display June 2-30 in the art center’s main gallery.
This exhibit is open to original artwork — meaning no historical photographs or prints — of all mediums. Jewelry, prints, textiles, sculptures, ceramics, mobiles, collage, mixed media, photography, pastels and acrylic, oil and watercolor paintings will be accepted.
2D work should be ready to hang. No yarn, string or saw tooth hangers are allowed. Pedestals are available for 3D pieces.
There is a $5 entry fee for each work with a limit of three entries per artist. This exhibit is open to both LACA members and non-members.
Artwork will be accepted during LACA’s normal business hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays starting May 11 and continuing through May 27.
A public artist reception celebrating the artists of ‘Love Ludington’ will take place Friday, June 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. Join for a chance to view the exhibit and meet many of the artists involved in the exhibit.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St., in downtown Ludington. Visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org or email info@ludingtonartscenter.org for more information.
Emergency home repair loans available
The Mason County Board of Commissioners and FiveCAP announce the availability of home repair loans for Mason County homeowners.
The Mason County Emergency Repair Program is a deferred payment loan to eligible homeowners to make needed repairs to their homes. The program goal is to improve houses of low to medium income through a 0% interest deferred loan.
For more information or to make application, contact FiveCAP at (231) 757-3785. The FiveCAP office is at 302 N. Main St. in Scottville.