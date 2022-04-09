Registration open or Shoreline FORCE Bike Rodeo April 30
Registration is now open for the Shoreline FORCE group’s bike rodeo, set for 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of West Shore Community College Tech Center at 3000 N. Stiles Road.
The family-friendly event encourages and educates the safe way to enjoy bike riding. The event will include helmet checks, bike checks, wheel checks, a bicycle skills course and more. Snacks will also be available.
Visit www.westshore.asapconnected.com to sign up.
The first 20 registrants will receive a helmet donated by Shoreline FORCE and a book donated by the Mason-Lake-Oceana Great Start Collaborative.
Low-vision support meetings held monthly via phone
The Low Vision Support Group meets the third Monday of each month at 1:30 p.m. via telephone. If you or someone you know needs information and support due to poor vision, this group will be helpful. Please call the conference line at (701) 801-6449 and announcer your presence when requested. If your call is a little early, please stay on the line. The group hopes to resume in-person meetings soon.
Mason County GOP
to meet April 14
The regular meeting of the Mason County Republican Committee will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14 at the Lakeshore Resource Center, 920 E. Tinkham Ave.
The meeting is open to the public.
Lecture series continues focus on economics Monday
The Mason County District Library and Abondia Center continue to explore economics in the Shifting Landscapes public lecture series at 7 p.m. Monday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts and via Zoom.
Amy E. Lerman, professor of public policy and political science, co-director of the People Lab and associate dean of the Goldman School of Public Policy at the University of California — Berkeley, will give a presentation on innovation and government.
Lerman will explore how “good enough for government” moved from being a statement of excellence to disparagement. Lerman writes widely on issues related to public opinion, political engagement and public policy. She is the author of two books on criminal justice, The Modern Prison Paradox, and Arresting Citizenship.
Her latest book, “Good Enough for Government Work,” explores the stereotype of government as wasteful and inefficient, and studies the consequences of these beliefs.
In the final Shifting Landscapes session on April 18, political scientist Paul Pierson will trace the economic and political history of the U.S. over the last century. He’ll show how a viable mixed economy — where both government and business each have their own roles while also working collaboratively — has long been the dominant force of America’s prosperity.
Events are free, live or by Zoom. Tickets are not necessary but registration is helpful.
To register, visit www.mcdl.pub/sl-register. To join the Zoom presentation, go to http://mcdl.pub/SL-zoom. The link will be live about 6:45 p.m. on the day of the presentation.
Visit the Mason County District Library website at www.mcdlibrary.org, or contact the Thomas Trahey, ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org, or Brooke Portmann, baportmann312@gmail.com, for more information.
Palm Sunday service
at Ludington United Methodist Church
There will be a Palm Sunday service at 10 a.m. Sunday at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road. The service will be followed by an opening reception to celebrate the church’s newly renovated lobby area and brand new coffee bar area. Attendees can relax in all-new comfy furniture as they enjoy beverages and treats, find peace in being surrounded by artwork from local artists.
Parkinson’s
management meeting Tuesday at senior center
The Parkinson’s disease support group at the Scottville Area Senior Center will have a special meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to view a presentation on advances in Parkinson’s management. Two Spectrum Health doctors will discuss new strategies for treating symptoms. This video presentation will serve as the group’s monthly meeting for April, which is usually held the third Wednesday of the month.
Contact Shirley Chancellor at (231) 462-3533) or the center at (231) 757-4705 for more information.