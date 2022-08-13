Manistee Community Band, Chamber Choir to hold final performance Tuesday
The Manistee Community Band and Chamber Choir will hold its final concert of the season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.ramsdelltheatre.org.
The concert will feature several selections from both the band and choir as well as the world premier of “Fuse” for clarinet quartet and band By Hannah Costa featuring the Ardea Clarinet Quartet from Central Michigan University.
Contact manisteecommunityband@gmail.com for more information.
Work on Hansen Road begins Monday
Road work on Hansen Road from Stiles Road 1 mile east to Amber Road is set to begin Monday, Aug. 15, according to a release from the Mason County Road Commission. The road will be closed to through traffic.
Hallack Contracting will be reconstructing Hansen Road.
Residents, emergency vehicles and school buses will have access but should anticipate delays.
The project is anticipated to take about eight weeks.
Barricades will be placed on Hansen Road at the intersections of Stiles and Amber roads warning motorists of the road closure. The detour route is Stiles Road to Sugar Grove Road to U.S. 31.
Through traffic should seek alternate routes.
Sections of Fountain, Tuttle roads to be closed for culvert, bridge work
The Mason County Road Commission announced Thursday that upcoming work on Fountain and Tuttle roads will lead to traffic closures.
Fountain Road between Darr and Ordway roads will be closed to all traffic on Monday, Aug. 15. The twin 9-foot by 13-foot culverts are being replaced with a new 32-foot-wide concrete arch culvert.
Tuttle Road between Fountain and Beyer roads will be closed to all traffic on Monday, Aug. 22. The existing 16-foot-wide bridge is being replaced with a new 18-foot-wide timber bridge.
Hardman Construction from Ludington is the contractor. Both projects will be completed by Nov. 15.
County Republican executive committee meets Aug. 18
The regular meeting of the Mason County Republicans Executive Committee will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Lakeshore Resource Center, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
The public is welcome. Note the change of date.
Church Women United plans fall fundraiser luncheon
Church Women United of Mason County, consisting of representatives from many of the Ludington and surrounding area churches, is hosting a fall fundraising luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church Fellowship Hall, 305 N. Lavinia St., Ludington. The luncheon consists of salads and desserts.
The ticket price is $8 and tickets can be purchased from a representative of Church Women United or at the door on the day of the event.
Church Women United is the organization that sponsors the Mitten Tree for the Mason County area.