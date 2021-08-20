Household Hazardous Waste collection is today
The annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, organized by the Mason-Lake, Manistee and Oceana conservation districts, will take place form 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.
The local collection site is the Mason County Road Commission building, 510 E. State St., Scottville. Participants are asked to organize their drop-off materials beforehand, sectioning off oils, batteries, electronics and other like items and grouping them together. The tentative order for collection, from first to last, is: electronics, batteries, pharmaceuticals, pesticides/chemicals, and waste oil.
There is a weight limit in place, and if that limit is exceeded before 1 p.m., collection will close early. There is a suggested $10 donation. For more information, contact the Mason-Lake Conservation District at (231) 757-3707 ext. 5 or visit www.mason-lakeconservation.org.
Blessing of the Animals is Sept. 19
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, will host its annual Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 1:30 p.m. sharp.
The 26th annual outdoor church service is free, and will be held rain or shine under tents or in the barn. People, pets and livestock of all ages are welcome. All pets must be on a short leash/lead, or in a carrier. Owners are completely responsible for their pets. Attendees do not need to have a pet to come.
Bring a flower to memorialize pets that have passed away.
There will be a silent auction and a pet show following the service.
There is a $5 fee for entry in the pet show, and all funds will benefit special needs therapy programs at the children’s farm.
Contests include pet-owner lookalike contest for dogs, cats and other animals; pet costume contests for large- and small-breed dogs, cats, horses/ponies, livestock, rabbits, rodents, fowl, reptiles/amphibians and others; people costume; horseshoe tossing; pie-eating; seed-spitting; bale tossing; rubber-chicken tossing; egg tossing; chicken-calling; and more.
Live accordion music will be provided by Helen Herzberg, and the Fountain Fire Department will be present, offering tours of the fire truck.
For more information, visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org or call (231) 462-3723.
Glossy buckthorn eradication in Cartier Park Tuesday
AFFEW, the City of Ludington and North Country CISMA will be working on eradicating Glossy Buckthorn in Cartier Park on Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Come learn about the invasive plant and others while also helping eradicate it from Cartier Park.
Long pants are recommended. Gloves and clippers optional. For more information, visit www.affew.org/2021/02/02/invasive-species-program-2.