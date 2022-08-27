Forestry and wildlife habitat field day Sept. 9
There will be a forestry and wildlife habitat field day on Friday, Sept. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Section 6 of West Norman Township in Manistee County.
Park along North Michigan Avenue. The location is about 0.8 to 0.9 miles south from Chicago Avenue.
The event is presented by the Manistee and Mason-Lake Conservation Districts, the Forestry Assistance Program (FAP), American Tree Farm System (ATFS), American Bird Conservancy (ABC), and Schillinger Forestry and Northern Michigan Tree Doctor.
During the field day participants will learn about different factors to consider when making management decisions on forested and non-forested property. Topics will be discussed as part of a field tour highlighting the 40-acre property owned by Kurt Schindler.
Professionals leading this tour will include the landowner Kurt Schindler; Josh Shields, FAP forester and wildlife biologist with the Manistee and Mason-Lake Conservation Districts; Michael Paling and Joyanne Mittig, foresters with the ABC; and Daniel Schillinger and Nia Becker, foresters with Schillinger Forestry and Northern Michigan Tree Doctor.
Topics discussed will include habitat management practices, ATFS and the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program, forests, wetlands, the Michigan Forestry for Michigan Birds initiative, impacts of browsing by white-tailed deer, planting trees and shrubs as a restoration practice, planting native wildflowers and grasses, and protecting wetlands and aquatic habitats by using riparian management zones.
There is no cost to attend the field day and lunch will be provided. There will also be a prize for a lucky participant, handed out during lunch.
For more information, contact the Manistee Conservation District at (231) 889-9666 or email Shields at joshua.shields@macd.org.
Trinity Evangelical Free Church hosting 140th anniversary Sunday
Trinity Evangelical Free Church is hosting its 140th anniversary after its 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, Aug. 28 at the church, 1212 Monona Drive, Ludington. There will be a picnic as well as photo displays of the growth of the church from its original location on Melendy Street to its current location.
The church began in 1882 when a group of Swedish families gathered in their home for prayer, singing and Bible teaching, officially becoming The Swedish Free Evangelical Mission Church. The first church was at the intersection of Emily and Melendy streets for 92 years before moving to near the intersection of Monona Drive and Bryant Road in 1976.
People’s Church to host open house Sunday
The People’s Church is inviting the community to attend an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 at the church, 115 W. Loomis St., next to the Bookmark, in downtown Ludington.
Reinstating the social hour after Sunday service is an important step in the church’s move back to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The crumbling wall at the back of the church demanded attention, so members and friends donated the funds to stabilize it and add to the back of the church. A larger social hall, improved kitchen and enhanced nursery/children’s area were added.
The open house will be an informal event. Area residents and visitors are invited to come see the new addition, meet church members and, if so inclined, learn more about our church. There will be refreshments as well as fellowship.
The People’s Church is a Unitarian Universalist church — not a creedal religion. It welcomes all people, honors diversity, and celebrates common values. Members support one another in individual searches for spiritual truths that give meaning to life.
Fin & Feather Club to host basic pistol class
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will hold a basic pistol class form 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville.
The class teaches the proper handing of a pistol, loading, unloading and how to shoot.
The cost of the class is $20. Registration is required. Register by contacting Jim at (231) 907-8330.