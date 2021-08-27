Tallman Lake Senior Center is open
Tallman Lake Senior Center would like its guests to know that it is up and running again. The center re-opened earlier this summer, and is offering activities such as crafts on the third Wednesday of the month, bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and more.
Lunch is offered every day at noon. Sign-up is required the day before.
The center, at 6765 E. Marshall Road in Fountain, is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call (231) 757-3306 for more information.
Scottville Senior Center host fundraising sale at Optimist Hall Saturday
This Saturday, Scottville Senior Center is hosting a sale at the Scottville Optimist Club from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be tables full of clothing, books, antiques, household items, furniture, CDs, DVDs and more. Many items were donated to the center for the sale, along with items the center no longer has the space to store.
In addition, some local residents have rented tables to sell their own items. There will also be vendors with essential oils and other products. The center also plans to sell hot dogs, chips, drinks and offer free coffee.
Hemlock woolly adelgid workshop is Aug. 31 in Pentwater
There will be a workshop about identifying and preventing the spread of invasive species Hemlock woolly adelgid at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Park Place, 310 N. Rush St., Pentwater.
Drew Rayner of the Michigan Department of National Resources, and Dani McGarry, executive director of the Mason-Lake Conservation District, will lead a workshop addressing how to identify the invasive species; how to stop its spread; treatment methods available; strategies for treatment of trees. The adelgid is an invasive pest that kills most of the hemlocks it infests within a few years, often leaving entire groves dead. In lower Michigan, most hemlocks live within a few miles of one of the Great Lakes. They keep temperatures in these environments cool, allowing heat-sensitive species of fish, animals and plants to thrive where they would otherwise be absent.
The tiny pests cannot fly, but hitch rides on animals, vehicles, and on nursery stock, logs and firewood, dispersing effectively into new areas. Most hemlocks have been killed in regions that have not acted aggressively to track and treat infestations. However, many state, local and federal agencies in Michigan are cooperating on public and private properties to identify infestations and halt the spread of the species Michigan. More than 170 million hemlocks in the state are at risk. The lakeshore communities in Oceana and Mason counties are fast becoming critical centers of hemlock woolly infestation and are currently the target of efforts to stop its spread.
Those planning to attend the workshop should RSVP to via email to dani.mcgarry@macd.org by Aug. 29 to reserve your seat. Space is limited.
MCC class of 1971 to hold 50th class reunion
The Mason County Central class of 1971 is hosting a class reunion on the weekend of Sept. 11 and 12.
Gary and Peg Dittmer will be hosting an informal get-together at their home starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. The reunion will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Emerson Lake Inn. The classes of 1970 and 1972 are also invited.
To RSVP or get more information, contact Peg Dittmer at (231) 845-6536 or Ron Pehrson at (419) 348-7072.
Mason County Dems
to hold annual corn
roast Saturday
The Mason County Democratic Party will hold its annual Corn Roast at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Memorial Tree Park at 1598 N. Washington Ave. in Ludington.
Pentwater Women’s Club to meet Sept. 10
The Pentwater Women’s Club will hold its September member meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, at the Centenary United Methodist Church meeting room, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater.Members are reminded that dues will be collected at this meeting. Claudia Ressel-Hodan, Psy.D, will speak on the topic of aging and dealing with pain.All current local CDC guidelines will be followed.
Grant Fire Department chicken dinner
fundraiser is Sunday
The Grant Township Fire Department will host its annual chicken dinner event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The event is a fundraiser for the Grant Fire Department. It will be held rain or shine at Grant Township Hall, located at 835 W. Hoague Road.The Grant Fire Department said there will be distancing during the event, and there will be shuttles provided if needed.
The Free Soil/Meade Fire department will be helping with the chicken dinner.
The cost is $15 for adults or $10 for children 10 and younger. There will be raffles and T-shirts for sale. The event will also include a car show. Takeout will be available.