St. Simon holding auction to help twinned school in Haiti
St. Simon Parish is sponsoring an online auction to help its long-time twinned school in Haiti increase enrollment to more than 1,000 children this fall. Join the fun by going to www.Auctria.events/SummerSplashForHaiti. The auction will be open from noon on Saturday, Aug. 13 until noon on Saturday, Aug 20. Collected items value more than $4,500 including hotel stays, summer activities, gift cards, home decor, handmade items and new baby essentials.
This fall, many families from Cite Soleil, Drouillard, La Saline and other neighborhoods within Port-au-Prince, Haiti, want their children to transfer to St. Simon Parish’s twinned school, School of the Infant Jesus, because it is relatively safer there. In the absence of a functioning government, multiple gangs are controlling sections of the city making daily life including school attendance very difficult. Although the school is already full, the Salesian Sisters want to accept these children because they understand how important it is to the families.
This auction will help buy desks and supplies to welcome the transferring students.
Ludington High School ‘Sneak Peak’
The back-to-school orientation for Ludington High School students is coming up. For seniors, schedules and picture IDs will be done from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8.
For juniors, it’s Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. For sophomores, it’s Wednesday, Aug. 10 form 8 to 11:30 a.m.
For freshmen, it’s Thursday, Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for a full orientation.
Pizza lunch provided.
Ruby Creek hosting homemade raft race
Ruby Creek Conservation & Recreation Club will have a homemade raft race and kayak race today. Registration is at noon and races begin at 1 p.m. There will also be a pulled-pork barbecue dinner at 5 p.m. and live music. The $12 registration includes dinner. Dinner is $10. The $2 will be donated to conservation. There will be games for kids, and horseshoes and cornhole game for adults.
See www.rubycreek.org/rfc for rules and more information.
Riverton Township clean-up is Aug. 13
Riverton Township’s summer clean-up day will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the township hall, 2122 W. Hawley Road. The limit is one truckload per household.
No hazardous, Freon or loose waste will be accepted.
Line dancing at the Ludington Senior Center
Line dancing is a great way to have fun while improving your memory and balance. Keep to the beat each Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., with Dennis and Jeannine Carey-Jados. For more information, call (231) 845-6841.
Back to School Bonanza Aug. 11 at mini golf course
There will be a back to school event from 3 yo 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Ludington Area Jaycees’ Mini Golf Course at Stearns Park.
Free mini golf will be offered to K-12 students who attend with a parent or guardian. Free car seats and car-seat checks will also be offered, along with free backpacks and school supplies.
The event is limited to the first 250 participants.