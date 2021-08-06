Apportionment commission to meet Thursday
The Mason County Apportionment Commission will met at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at the Mason County Meeting Room in the county courthouse, 304 E. Ludington Ave.
Tough Stuff group to meet
The Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the home of Pamela and Michael Blair, 5656 W. Jagger Road, Hamlin Twp.
The topic is education in the U.S. The group will explore various viewpoints on teaching critical race theory, universal pre-school, quality education for all K-12 students, government-funded higher education and free speech on college campuses.
The group will gather outdoors in a peaceful setting with ample space to spread out. Shelter is available in the event of rain. Please join us for a lively discussion. Coffee, lemonade and cookies will be served. Bring a lawn chair.
The group is open to all who are fully vaccinated.
AFFEW invasive species eradication, final youth series event Tuesday
Learn about invasive plants and assist with their removal during AFFEW’s glossy buckthorn eradication event from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Cartier Park. Meet across from the dog park. Wear long pants and long sleeves. Gloves and shovels are helpful. For more information, visit www.affew.org/2021/02/02/invasive-species-program-2.
Also on Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. is the last session of the Dig It Youth Series for children age 7-11. The event is hosted by AFFEW, MSU Extension, the Lakeshore Food Club and the Sable Dunes Audubon Society. The session will be all about birds. Representatives from Sable Dunes Audubon Society will talk about the many birds seen around the garden and participants will build birdhouses to attract more. Registration is required. Call (231) 845-3361 to sign up.
Visit www.affew.org/2021/06/14/dig-it-youth-summer-series for more information.
Ken Cooper to give talk at Old Kirke Tuesday
One Tuesday, Aug. 10, Ken Cooper will present at the free Tuesday morning lecture series Talks, Tunes and Tours. At 10 a.m. as Cooper will reflect the past 50 years as an artist and educator.
Talks, Tunes and Tours is a part of Midweek Mornings in Manistee, a collaborative program between the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, Vogue Theatre and Old Kirke Museum. For more information on how to register for this free event, visit www.RamsdellTheatre.org/MidweekMornings.
It will be 50 years this month since Cooper’s artwork was first shown nationally when his “Descending Envelope” was a part of the National Drawing and Small Sculpture exhibition at Ball State University in Indiana. Since that time, Cooper has gone on to have numerous one-man shows of his paintings both here in the U.S. and in the U.K. He spent more than a decade working with Britain’s National Trust, English foundations, museums and historic sites, in addition to a 27-year career as an art educator.
Starting Friday, the Ramsdell will welcomes visitors to experience Cooper’s collection from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until Sept. 15.
To register for this free exhibit and for additional information, visit www.ramsdelltheatre.org and click “Buy Tickets” in the upper left-hand corner. All are welcome to the opening reception on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Reservations are not required for the reception and the event is free and open to the public.
Riverton Township clean-up is today
Riverton Township’s Clean-up is Saturday, Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Riverton Township Hall, at 2122 W. Hawley Road, Scottville. Please bring no freon, hazardous waste or loose waste. It should be contained in bags or boxes. For more information, call Janice VanNortwick at (231) 843-2797.
Jaycees’ Back to School Bonanza is Aug. 11
There will be a Back to School Backpack Bonanza hosted by the Ludington Area Jaycees on Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Jaycees’ Mini Golf Course. There will be free mini-golf for students in grades K-12 with a parent or guardian; car-seat checks and free car-seats from the Michigan State Police and Mercy Hospital; free backpacks; and free school supplies. The event is limited to the first 250 participants.
Mason County GOP to meet Aug. 12 at airport
The Mason County Republican Party will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 at the Mason County Airport, 5300 U.S. 10, Ludington. The public is welcome.