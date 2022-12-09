Visit San Antonio with the Ludington Senior Center
The Ludington Senior Center is sponsoring a trip to San Antonio Feb. 18-26. The center needs to know how many are going by Dec. 18. The nine-day trip is $845 and includes a guided tour of San Antonio, a cruise along the famous Riverwalk, a visit to the Alamo, a tour of the LBJ Ranch, a visit to the San Antonio missions, fourteen meals, and much more.
One does not have to be a senior to go along. Call (231) 845-6841 for more information.
Players sought for setback at Danish Brotherhood
Members of the Danish Brotherhood are looking for new players to join the weekly setback game, which takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the hall, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington.
Free Christmas concert Sunday at Old Kirke Museum
The Old Kirke Museum will present area favorites Nick Veine and Ben Traverse in a free Christmas concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, thanks to underwriting by Sarah and John Helge. Both of these talented and accomplished musicians will offer something for everyone — blues, jazz, folk/country, bluegrass/old-time, Celtic and Christmas songs in the oldest Danish Lutheran Church building in America, which will have traditionally decorated Scandinavian Christmas trees.
The music journeys of longtime friends Veine and Traverse have long been intertwined. Both call Manistee their hometown.
Veine, with his award-winning band Awesome Distraction, provided Traverse with his first performing experience. They went on to explore different parts of the rich tapestry of American music — Veine pursuing jazz in academia and Traverse digging deep into the traditions of folk music. This mutual love for music, history and collaboration gave rise to a new duo project celebrating traditional Irish pub songs, ballads and more. The collaboration has resulted in a new duo album soon on its way.
Along with the concert, the museum will also have its “Tiny Towns & Trains II” exhibit in the Lower Exhibit Hall, an exhibit on the Scandinavian churches and the permanent Madsen Lumbering Diorama display.
Doors open at 3 p.m. The church is at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee.
For more information email oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
Santa to visit Scottville library today
Santa will pay a special visit to the Mason County District Library’s Scottville location from 10 to 11:30 a.m. today at 204 E. State St. Come and take a photo and enjoy some fun social activities, too. Hot cocoa and cookies will be available.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children 8 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.