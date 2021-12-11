Claire Ashley exhibit extended at WSCC, LACA
West Shore Community College announced that the “Cosmic Gasp” exhibit by Claire Ashley has been extended until Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
The exhibition — part of WSCC’s Humankind series — was initially set to be taken down Dec. 10.
Ashley’s sculptures can be seen at the WSCC campus and at the Ludington Area Center of the Arts. The extension will give more people a chance to see them, according to curator and associate art professor Eden Ünlüata-Foley.
“Scottish-born artist Claire Ashley’s inflatable, large-scale sculptures have been very popular and we are pleased to extend the exhibition to afford more members of our community to view them on West Shore’s campus and at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts,” Ünlüata-Foley stated.
The exhibition is free and open to the public at both locations.
For additional information about the exhibit, contact Ünlüata-Foley at nfoley@westshore.edu.
Additional information on Ashley can be found at www.clairehelenashley.com and on Vimeo.
Volunteers needed to assemble ice rink Sunday
Volunteers are being sought to help put up Ludington’s setting up its skate rink under the Waterfront Park pavilion at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
About a dozen participants are needed to help assemble the rink. The process takes about 1 hour, and volunteers will be asked to:
• move 75 80-pound “ice” panels into place;
• hammer them into place with rubber mallets;
• move rubber mat panels into place around perimeter; and,
• move 30 steel barricades into place to form perimeter.
To sign up to help volunteer, visit www.facebook.com/volunteer/signups/596229294778389.
Holiday crafts Monday at Ludington Senior Center
There will be a holiday craft workshop at 2 p.m. Monday at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. Participants will make Christmas pillows and ornaments. They can listen to Christmas music, make a craft or two and enjoy a holiday treat to eat. The fee for this activity is $15. For more information, or to register, call (231) 845-6841.
Library offers virtual story time with Santa Saturday
The Mason County District Library is hosting three virtual Stories with Santa events, starting at 11 a.m. today and on Dec. 18 on the library’s Facebook page.
Fans of Saint Nicholas can access the stories any time after 11 a.m. on the designated Saturdays to enjoy a cozy visit with Santa Claus from the comfort of their own homes.