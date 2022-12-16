MCC reminds parents Tuesday is last day before winter break
Mason County Central Schools would like to remind parents that the last day of school for students before the holiday break is Tuesday, Dec. 20. Staff will be participating in an all-day in-service on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The school looks forward to seeing students back in school on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, and wishes everyone a happy and safe holiday break.
Open house for Steve Miller Monday
An open house in honor of Mayor Steve Miller will be held on Monday, following the 6 p.m. Ludington City Council meeting at 400 S. Harrison St.
The public is invited to join in and extend thanks and gratitude for Miller’s service as he prepares to depart office.
Christmas caroling Sunday in Pentwater
Community Christmas Caroling takes place at 4 p.m. Sunday at Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater.
Sing Christmas carols with live musicians and lift spirits at the Village Green in downtown Pentwater. Friends and family members are invited to participate in this community-wide event.
The Centenary United Methodist Church is the oldest church in Pentwater and was built in 1867. The vision of the church is to be the breath of god in community.
Open to all, Centenary Church is a friendly, caring community, at www.pentwaterumc.org.
Ludington Senior Center announces new trips
New trips are being offered by the Ludington Senior Center. Preparations are underway to take people from this area to Nashville March 20-25.
The motorcoach excursion includes five nights’ lodging, eight meals, a show at the Grand Ole Opry, a dinner theater, guided tours of Nashville and Belle Meade historic site, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, a tour of Grand Ole Opry backstage, Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, the Johnny Cash Museum and much more.
The price is $835 with a $75 deposit upon signing. Other trips in the planning stages include a five-day trip to the Cincinnati area to see the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, Sept. 18-22, for $649, and a trip across the lake on the SS Badger in September.
For more information or to sign up for a trip, contact Barb at the center at (231) 845-6841.