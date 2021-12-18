Ludington State Park schedules snowshoe events in January, February
Guided winter snowshoe walks and lantern-lit snowshoe hikes will be held in January and February at Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116.
No reservations are needed, and all winter events are free to participants, according to Alan Wernette, park interpreter.
Guided snowshoe walks are at 1 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 8-Feb. 19.
There will also be evening walks at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15, Jan. 29 and Feb. 12.
Each walk starts at the state park’s warming shelter and lasts about 90 minutes.
There are 60 snowshoes free to loan out for the walks. Snowshoes fit ages 8 and older.
The guided snowshoe walks are fun and “easy as walking,” according to Wernette.
Lantern-lit snowshoe hikes are from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 8 and 22, and Feb. 5 and 19. They start at the warming shelter and cover approximately 1 mile of lighted trails.
Bonfires at both the warming shelter and the state park amphitheater will be set up.
There will be free warm beverages and free snowshoes, available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Ludington State Park is open year-round for trail hikes and camping.
Community Church to host Christmas Eve dinner
Community Church is hosting a free Christmas Eve dinner from 2 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Dinner will be held in the church’s downstairs dining room basement at 109 N. Harrison St. in Ludington.
Food is also available for delivery.
To request a delivery, call the church at (231) 843-9275 or email communitych49431@gmail.com.
Provide a name, address and phone number.
Volunteers will make deliveries from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Learn to make ‘Funky Faces’ at LACA
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a one-day Funky Faces workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Students will be instructed by Ludington artist Linda Sandow on how to create their very own mixed-media Funky Face artwork on an 8-inch by 10-inch canvas.
The workshop will focus on playful renditions of people’s faces. Participants will choose from examples of eyes, ears or noses, and create a whimsical abstract face of papers and paints.
Students should bring a ruler, scissors, reference photos and a snack. Sandow will provide paints, glue, papers, canvasses, brushes, markers and examples.
The workshop is open to all skill levels. “Non-artists” are especially encouraged to attend, as are children age 13 or older.
The cost of the workshop is $40 for LACA members and $45 for non-members.
Students will be required to wear a face mask at all times during the class per instructor’s request.
Register online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/workshops or call (231) 845-2787.
Library’s last virtual visit with Santa is today
The Mason County District Library will host its final virtual Stories with Santa event at 11 a.m. Saturday on the library’s Facebook page.
Fans of Saint Nicholas can access the stories any time after 11 a.m. to enjoy a cozy visit with Santa Claus from the comfort of their own homes.