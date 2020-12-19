Santa to visit Ludington tonight, Scottville on Sunday
Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their trip through Ludington tonight form 6 to 8 p.m., when they'll visit all blocks north of Ludington Avenue. The Clauses will keep their distance from the public this year and won’t make any stops, but they will be out spreading Christmas cheer, along with the Ludington Fire Department.
Santa’s will also appear in Scottville at around 6 p.m. on Sunday. He'll be escorted through the city by the police and fire departments.
Flu shot clinics Monday in Manistee, Hart
Northwest Michigan Health Services is providing no-cost flu shot clinics Monday in Manistee and Hart. The clinics will administer flu shots in curbside events where the patients never leave their cars.
Pop-up clinics will be available from 9 a.m. to noon at the Hart Wesleyan Church in Hart, and from 9 to 11 a.m. at Manistee Middle/High School.
Northwest Michigan Health Services is a federally qualified health center with clinics in Ludington, Manistee and Shelby. For more information, visit www.beaflufighter.com.
Amber Township Board cancels Monday's meeting
Due to the current MDHHS order limiting gatherings to curb the spread of COVID-19, the monthly Amber Township Board meeting for Dec. 21, 2020 has been canceled.