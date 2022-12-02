Centenary United Methodist Church announces holiday events
Celebrate the Advent season with Centenary United Methodist Church and friends. Two special activities are planned to prepare for the celebration of Christ’s birth: Christmas by Candlelight. and Community Christmas Caroling.
Christmas by Candlelight is at 7 p.m. Sunday at Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater. Welcome the Advent season with a beautiful candlelight service and a variety of music featuring local musicians.
Community Christmas Caroling takes place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Sing Christmas carols with live musicians and lift spirits at the Village Green in downtown Pentwater. Friends and family members are invited to participate in this community-wide event.
The Centenary United Methodist Church is the oldest church in Pentwater and was built in 1867. The vision of the church is to be the breath of god in community. Open to all, Centenary Church is a friendly, caring community, at www.pentwaterumc.org.
Sacred Oils of Ancient Times holiday party
On Thursday, Dec. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Ludington Senior Center, partygoers can experience the smell and touch of 10 oils, sacred from Biblical times. Humans have used these essential oils for health, refreshment and spiritual inspiration for hundreds of years. The cost of this journey back in time with Susan Betancourt is $15 and includes refreshments, an essential oil potpourri, and participation in a raffle. Call the senior center at (231) 845-6841 to reserve a space.
Alateen Rocks group meets Mondays
The Alateen Rocks of Mason County is a support group for teens age 10-19 affected by alcoholism of a family member or friend. It’s a confidential and safe place to listen, share and be heard. Meetings are held from 8 to 9 p.m. every Monday at Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville.
For more information, contact Gay at (616) 340-9025.
No Charity Sew meeting this month
The Charity Sew group’s meeting which normally meets at the Scottville Area Senior Center on the third Tuesday of the month, will not meet Dec. 20. The group’s next meeting will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, 2023.