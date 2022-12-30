AAUW to meet Jan. 9
The public is invited to attend the January meeting of the Ludington branch of the American Association of University Women at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in the West Shore Bank room of the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Guest speaker James Jensen will discuss the inventions of local businesspeople that made Mason County what it is now.
Ludington Senior Center offers Zumba classes
Zumba classes, conducted by Regina Young, take place each Monday and Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. Each class involves a total workout to music.
Monday classes are Zumba Toning using 1-pound or 1½-pound weights, and on the less intense Zumba Gold class is on Wednesdays, featuring dance routines designed for beginners, active older adults, and those with physical limitations using modified movements.
Young also offers Zumba Gold and Zumba Toning classes at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, respectively. Cardio drumming classes, also done to music, are offered at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday mornings.
There is a charge of $6 per Zumba class and $5 for cardio drumming. Walk-ins are welcome and the classes are not restricted to seniors.
Brrrewfest tickets available
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce is now selling tickets for the annual Pure Ludington Brrrewfest event, which benefits the Friends of the Ludington State Park group.
The winter craft beer, wine and cider festival is from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Legacy Plaza in downtown Ludington.
The event brings some winter fun to downtown Ludington, with more than 20 Michigan crafters on hand to help attendees try some favorites or experience something new.
Live musical entertainment, food, drinks, friends and fun will keep gusts from experiencing the winter doldrums.
Pre-sale tickets are $35 and tickets include six drink tokens. All tickets must be purchased online.
To buy tickets, visit www.ludingtonscottvillechamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com.