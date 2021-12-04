‘A WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular’ coming to Radiant Church Dec. 10
The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series, in collaboration with Radiant Church, will present “A WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular,” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at Radiant Church, 409 S. Washington Ave., in Ludington.
The show will feature musicians from the Verve Pipe, Brena, local favorites Groove 101, Edgar Struble, Kevin DePree, Chloe Kimes and many more.
The holiday spectacular is an opportunity to ring in the holiday season with a powerful musical production featuring the music of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, For King and Country, Stevie Wonder, Dolly Parton and U2, to name a few.
“The concept for this show was a result of last year’s Living Room Series and a conversation with our WSCC Production Manager Adam Knudsen,” said Ted Malt, Performing Arts Series director and professor of music studies. “Many of the 14 musicians that will perform were on our Living Room Series and it was my goal to thank them by featuring everyone in a live show. Each musician on stage I have had the opportunity to perform music professionally with and this will be a homecoming.”
Initial plans were for two shows, but due to scheduling changes, the 9 p.m. show will not take place.
Some WSCC alumni will be on the stage, including Craig Avery and Chloe Kimes. Kimes holds a bachelor’s degree in music business and songwriting from Middle Tennessee State University.
For more information, or to purchase reserved seat tickets, go to the college’s website at www.westshore.edu/performingarts
Customers can also call (231) 843-5507, or stop by the box office located in the bookstore at Schoenherr Campus Center. Visa, Master Card, Discover credit cards are accepted.
Sleighbell Parade, tree lighting today in Manistee
Step back in time as for one of Michigan’s most beloved holiday celebrations, the Victorian Sleighbell Parade, which starts at 5:30 p.m. on River Street in downtown Manistee as part of the city’s Old Christmas Weekend. The parade is sponsored by West Shore Bank. It will run from Division Street to Spruce Street, just past the fountain. Follow the last entry down River Street for community caroling and lighting of the 30-foot Christmas tree pulled by a horse team.
For a full calendar of events Old Christmas Weekend events, visit www.manisteesleighbellparade.com.
Pyrate Heads return to Sandcastles
The Lakeshore Pyrate Head Club will be make an appearance at Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., from 11 a.m. to noon today. The Pyrate Heads will have some stories to read to guests, and if visitors want to dress as a pirate they are encouraged to. There will also be crafts. Admission is $8 for non-members; members can come right in.
Holiday tour is Sunday at Cartier Mansion
The first holiday tour of Cartier Mansion will be held form noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Carson the Butler will open the front door and welcome you into the mansion. The cost is $10 per person and all profits will be donated to Mason County Mutts.
Masks need to be worn inside the mansion while touring the property.
Pere Marquette Lodge No. 299 installs officers today
The Pere Marquette Lodge No. 299 Free & Accepted Masons will hold an installation of officers at noon on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 108 W. Ludington Ave. The public is invited to attend.