Manistee Women Who Care group selects Child Advocacy Center as beneficiary
The Manistee County 100 Women Who Care chapter selected the Manistee County Child Advocacy Center as the recipient of its October quarterly planned giving. Megan McCarthy, executive director of the center, accepted the $7,300 and expressed her gratitude for the donation.
McCarthy noted the mission of the center is to provide a safe and nurturing place for children at risk of abuse or neglect, and to strengthen their families. This, she noted, is accomplished through prevention, advocacy, and other programs driven by community needs.
The October donation marks the final contribution for the year for 100 Women Who Care, and the end of their sixth year as a planned giving care group in Manistee County.
Both the Manistee 100 Women Who Care and the Manistee 100 Men Who Care groups are always looking to grow their membership. Membership involves participating in four 1-hour meetings per year, and contributing $100 to the organization the group selects during that meeting.
To learn more or to join, email womensnetworkmanistee@gmail.com.
Fin & Feather Club cancels December meetings
Due to concern about the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Fin & Feather Club of Mason County thought it best to cancel the Dec. 7 board of directors meeting and the regular Dec. 9 club meeting. The next scheduled board of directors meeting will take place Jan. 6, 2021, and the regular club meeting will take place Jan. 13. The club stated the health and safety of all its members is most important.
Library’s virtual story times with Santa start today
The Mason County District Library will ho-ho-host three virtual Stories with Santa beginning at 11 a.m. today, and continuing Dec. 12 and 19 on the Mason County District Library’s Facebook page. Fans of the jolly old elf can access the stories any time after 11 a.m. on the designated Saturdays. Enjoy a cozy visit with Santa Claus from the comfort of your own home.