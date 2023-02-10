Billiards at the
Ludington Senior Center
Billiards is a popular event every day at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., in Ludington.
At 9 a.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the billiard room is open to any men who would like to play. On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, the women get a chance to play pool with each other.
Each afternoon, from 1 to 3 p.m the billiard room is open to anyone who wants to come in to enjoy the sport. Participants do not have to reserve a time to use either of the two tables.
Ludington Curling Club hosts clinic tonight
The Ludington Curling Club will host its curling clinic from 7 to 9 p.m. today at the West Shore Ice Arena, 3000 N. Stiles Road.
Kara Rose bringing 11-week teen acting program to LACA
Kara Rose will host an 11-week teen acting program introducing students to the foundation of acting. It starts Monday, March 6 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Students 13 to 18 years old are invited to join Rose for her program on Mondays, March 6, 13 and 20; April 3, 10, 17 and 24; and May 1, 8, 15 and 22. There is no program on Mar. 27.
The program will introduce the foundations of acting, consisting of group exercises to develop physical and vocal awareness, concentration, imagination and trust with scene partners. Students will be guided through developing their creative processes using monologues, scene work, and exercises in observational awareness. Students will participate in a scene showcase at 7 p.m. on May 22. Registration is $110 and can be done online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
LACA is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington. In addition to art workshops and performances, the arts center hosts a variety of free visual art exhibitions throughout the year. LACA’s hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
‘Our Back Pages’ Bob Dylan night coming Feb. 18
The Spirit of the Woods Music Association’s annual “Our Back Pages” Bob Dylan night will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at Brown Town Hall, 8233 Coates Hwy., Manistee.
The event will feature an evening of Bob Dylan’s songs interpreted by a cast of Michigan singers and instrumentalists. Free-will donations will be accepted.
For more information, call (231) 477-5381, visit www.spiritofthewoods.org, or email spiritofthewoodsmusic@gmail.com.