Ludington Ducks
Unlimited Gun Bash is Feb. 23
The Ludington Ducks Unlimited Gun Bash will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Lakeside Links, 5369 W. Chauvez Road in Ludington.
Tickets are $100 and include a one-in-10 chance to win a gun. Tickets also include dinner catered by Q Smokehouse, two drink tickets for beer or a soft drink and a one-year Ducks Unlimited membership. There will be raffles and games with various collectibles, as well as a silent auction.
For tickets, call Mike Smith at (231) 233-7682, Dan Nelson at (269) 312-1161 or Sebastian Alvarado at (734) 323-0702.
Ludington Writers accepting scholarship applications
The Ludington Writers group is taking applications for the Carol Bennett Memorial Scholarship and the George Dila Memorial Scholarship.
For the Carol Bennett Memorial Scholarship, high school seniors from Mason, Oceana, Manistee and Lake counties are encouraged to apply, but the scholarship is not limited by age or location.
Bennett was an original board member of Ludington Visiting Writers and facilitator of the Ludington Writers’ second and fourth Tuesday critiques. The scholarship was established in 2011 in her memory for the time she donated and the advice she gave to the group.
The value of the 2022 scholarship is $1,500 but it may be split in the event of a tie. Applications are being accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, April 1. Only one application per individual will be accepted.
Direct questions and applications to Ludington Writers Vice President Barry Matthews at bennett.dila@gmail.com with “Carol Bennett Scholarship application” in the subject line.
Applicants will be notified of the results by May 1.
The George Dila Memorial Scholarship is offered in memory of the Ludington Writers founder and longtime mentor, who believed strongly in the communal benefits of the arts in all their forms, and was instrumental in the development of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Dila introduced many new writers to the field by offering workshops, access to successful authors and immeasurable encouragement. Each year, Dila contacted local authors of all levels to join him in traveling to a writer’s event somewhere in the country. To honor his encouragement, this sponsorship invites Ludington Writers members to follow his example and go beyond West Michigan in the pursuit of writing.
The George Dila Memorial Sponsorship is available to one active member for the workshop/rally/gathering of the applicant’s choice. Active members must have attended at least one meeting in the previous calendar year. Applications must be submitted in 12-point Times New Roman font with 1-inch margins on a single page.
The 2022 sponsorship is limited to actual expenses associated with the event up to $500.
The deadline to apply is Tuesday, March 15.
Applications and questions can be sent to bennett.dila@gmail.com with “George Dila Sponsorship” in the subject line.
More guidelines for submissions can be found at www.ludingtonwriters.org.
Ruth Dimmitt’s ‘Weed Haven Whimsy’ on display in March
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host an exhibition of drawings, paintings and poetry by Ruth Dimmitt during the month of March. Dimmitt’s exhibit, “Weed Haven Whimsy,” will be on display in the art center’s performance hall lobby gallery March 4-26.
A nonagenarian, Dimmitt is an artist, poet, dancer and creative force. Born in Chicago in July 19, 1928, she was a “seeker” from the beginning.
After a life of travel and adventure, Ruth settled in West Michigan and named her homestead Weed Haven. The beautiful rural setting inspires her unique folk art, writing and activism.
Dimmitt wrote and published the “Weed Haven Weekly Weeder” from 1984 through 2011. Though it was not always weekly, it was consistently inspired. She is a member of the Ludington Writers and was published in the group’s literary journal, “Making Waves: A West Michigan Review,” in 2021.
“Ruth is a world traveler, full of enchanting stories,” said Barbara Forgue, editor of Dimmitt’s book. “’Weed Haven Whimsy’ is what happens when one lives to be 93 and remains an active member of a community of creative people. This is a celebration of her life.”
Dimmitt’s exhibit will be on display March 4-26 during normal LACA business hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The exhibit is free to view.
A public artist reception will take place Friday, March 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. In addition to giving community members an opportunity to meet Dimmitt while taking in the exhibit, the reception will also feature a screening of a short documentary film on Dimmitt, readings from “Weed Haven Whimsy.” Drinks will also be available.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is located at 107 S. Harrison St., in downtown Ludington.
Visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org to stay up to date on LACA events and happenings.