Smith & Eddy, Fremont Insurance offer ag scholarships
Smith & Eddy Insurance has collaborated with Fremont Insurance Company to offer scholarship opportunities for local high-school seniors seeking a career in agriculture-related fields.
There are two $1,000 scholarships available for students at Ludington Area Schools, Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern, where scholarship qualifications have been provided to counselors.
The scholarships are open to seniors who are considering a career in agriculture and have maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher at their current learning institution. Students are encouraged to seek out the program requirements at their individual schools.
The deadline for application is March 2.
Ludington Writers group announces scholarship opportunities
On Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Ludington Writers group has approved funding and is now accepting applications for the Carol Bennett Memorial Scholarship and the George Dila Memorial Scholarship.
• The Carol Bennett Memorial Scholarship: Carol Bennett was an original board member of Ludington Visiting Writers and facilitator of the West Side Gang writers group. She lost a long battle with cancer in 2011. This scholarship was established in 2012 in Carol’s memory for the time she donated and the advice she gave to our group.
The value of the 2021 scholarship is $1,500. Applications will be accepted after Feb. 1 and are due by 5 p.m. on March 15. Applicants will be notified of the results by May 1. Only one application per individual will be accepted. Please include “scholarship inquiry” in the subject line of any emailed inquiries.
• The George Dila Memorial Sponsorship: George Dila was the founder and longtime mentor of Ludington Writers. George believed strongly in the communal benefits of the arts, in all their forms, and was instrumental in the development of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. He introduced many new writers to the field by offering workshops, access to successful authors and immeasurable encouragement.
Each year, George contacted local authors, of all levels, to join him in traveling to a writer’s event somewhere in the country. To honor George’s encouragement, this sponsorship invites Ludington Writers members to follow his example and go beyond West Michigan in the pursuit of writing.
The George Dila Memorial Sponsorship is available to one active member for a workshop, rally or gathering of the applicant’s choice. Active members must have attended at least one meeting in the previous calendar year. The 2021 sponsorship is limited to actual expenses associated with the event up to a maximum of $500. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28. Please include “George Dila Sponsorship” in the subject line of any emailed inquiries.
Information about either application can be obtained by emailing Ludington Writers Vice President Barry Matthews at westshorewords@gmail.com.
To join or follow Ludington Writers, send an email or find the Ludington Writers on Facebook or Twitter.