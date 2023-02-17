FLSP hikes this weekend
Friends of Ludington State Park are offering two hikes this weekend.
The final FLSP lantern-lit walk of 2023 is from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, and includes a Great Start Collaborative Book Walk. The first 100 families will receive a free copy of “Touch The Brightest Star” by Christie Matheson and “Talking is Teaching” resources. Walkers can also read the book at stations along the 1-mile lighted trail with a stop for hot chocolate and marshmallows at the amphitheater campfire where Alan Wernette, park interpreter, will be on hand.
MiSTEM will bring telescopes to use, too, for interactive activities.
In addition, at the warming shelter, FLSP will have some old red lanterns previously used to light the trail that people may acquire for a donation of $10 per lantern.
Then at 2 p.m. Sunday, FLSP’s third Sunday guided hike will traverse about 4 miles of trails, this time including areas where park wildlife have left their mark.
Meet at the warming shelter just past the park contact station for both events, which are free. Donations to FLSP are welcomed.
A Michigan State Park Recreation Passport is required for vehicles entering the park.
For other FLSP events, membership, donation and volunteer opportunity information, visit https://friendsofludingtonstatepark.org.
Spring CommUnity Auction starts Feb. 27
The Mason County Central Educational Foundation announced that its annual Spring CommUnity Auction will once again be held in an online capacity, with bidding starting at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 and continuing through 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
The auction will feature hundreds of items donated or sponsored by local businesses and community members.
Sporting items, housewares, toys, services, entertainment and more will be included in the online auction.
Proceeds benefit students and staff members at MCC.
View items and register as a bidder at the MCCEF’s new auction website at https://mccef.betterworld.org. The website is expected to go live soon.
Ping pong at the
Ludington Senior Center
People who enjoy ping pong are invited to come to the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. Enjoy hitting the ping pong ball and meeting new friends. Call (231) 845-6841 for more information.
Corewell Health
Ludington Hospital offers first aid, CPR, AED training
Corewell Health Ludington Hospital’s community services team is hosting a Heartsaver first aid, CPR and AED training on Wednesday, March 1 at Lakeshore Resource Network in Ludington from 8 a.m. to noon. Seats are limited so register now by calling (231) 845-2222.
The team is also offering CPR, first aid and AED training to local businesses and groups. These trainings are individualized to each group and held at the business location at times and dates convenient to the business.
“Our goal with these trainings is to empower people to act with confidence in an emergency,” said Kelly Barnhardt, health programs specialist with Corewell Health. “We just never know when someone close to us may suffer from an event requiring immediate first aid or CPR or the use of an AED device.
The recent event that happened to Damar Hamlin on the football field is a good example of how suddenly and unexpectedly someone can require help. The people who reacted quickly to that situation and provided immediate CPR helped to save his life.”
The Heartsaver first aid is a program offered through the American Heart Association. The community services team in Ludington ties in its training to that program, ensuring the latest standards are being taught and ensuring that certification is provided.
Barnhardt has more than six years of experience in community education and training. She is available to come onsite to any business and lead training sessions for employees. She will cover the proper use of an AED device, basic first aid and lifesaving skills and CPR. To schedule an onsite session, call (231) 845-5770.