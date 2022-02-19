Lantern-lit book walk tonight at Ludington State Park
West Shore ESD Great Start Collaborative and Ludington State Park are hosting a book walk from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight at Ludington State Park.
Come read the story “The Mitten” as a family, and enjoy a self-guided snowshoe hike along a 1-mile loop lit by kerosene lanterns. Participants will start at the warming shelter and dress accordingly due to weather.
The first 100 families will receive a grab-and-go bag and a book free for participation. The state park will have 60 pairs of snowshoes for children and adults to use on a first-come, first-served basis. Free warm beverages will be available at the Amphitheater bonfire. Snowshoes sizes fit ages 8 and older. The hike may be canceled in the event of severe or icy weather.
WSCC presents ‘Almost, Maine’ at Center Stage Theater
VICTORY TWP. — The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series will be presenting “Almost, Maine” at Center State Theater at 7:30 p.m. March 3-5 and at 2 p.m. on March 6.
The romantic comedy is directed by Michelle Kiessel.
The show is recommended for ages 13 and older. Audience members are invited to dress casually in their favorite sweater or flannel. For more information and to purchase reserved seat tickets, go to the college’s website at www.westshore.edu/performingarts.
Customers can also call (231) 843-5507 or stop by the box office located in the bookstore at Schoenherr Campus Center. Visa, Master Card and Discover credit cards are accepted.
PFLAG Manistee to ‘take a look back’ during Sunday meeting
PFLAG — an organization that works to provide support for LGBTQ+ people and their friends and families — has been part of the local community since 2010. At its next meeting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, the group will look back at where it’s been and the projects and programs it’s been involved with over the years.
The group is anxious to share the history of this organization and how it has grown to become a part of this community.
All are welcome to attend the virtual meeting: members, non-members, those who are interested, those who are curious, those with questions and those who would like to help in the group’s commitment to support, educate and advocate for LGBTQ+ people and their families in the region.
Send an email to pflagmanistee@gmail.com to request a registration link.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Candidates for Statewide offices to speak
in Manistee
With 2022 being an election year for statewide offices, a number of candidates have committed to speaking in Manistee County. The meetings are being jointly sponsored by the Manistee County Republican Party and the Manistee Area Tea Party.
The next meeting is on Thursday, Feb. 24. The first speaker will be U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, who is running in the Republican Party primary election to be represent the 2nd Congressional District. With this year’s redistricting our current representative, Jack Bergman’s Congressional District does not include Manistee County. Moolenaar is currently representing the 4th Congressional District in Congress where he has served since 2015.
The second speaker is Andrew Sebolt. He is running in the Republican Party primary to be the 102nd District State Representative. Current state representative Jack O’Malley’s area does not include Manistee County after the redistricting.
The meeting will be held in the banquet room at the Bungalow Inn, on U.S. 31 south of Manistee. The social hour and optional dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will follow at approximately 6:30. The meeting is free and open to the general public.