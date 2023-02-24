Ludington Curling
Club clinic Sunday
The Ludington Curling Club will host a curling clinic from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the West Shore Community Ice Arena, 3000 N. Stiles Road. For more information, contact Dani McGarry at (810) 278-7307.
Marfia to present
online pastels workshop March 2
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will facilitate an online virtual pastel flower painting workshop with Marie Marfia from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 2 on Google Meet. Registration is $20 for LACA members or $25 for non-members, and does not include supplies.
Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
In an effort to make her workshop more accessible, students are invited to work from the comfort of their homes during this workshop. Marfia hopes some of LACA’s snowbird community will participate.
Students will explore using soft pastels or another medium of their choice to create a tulip painting. Marfia will provide step-by-step instructions in addition to a reference file, an outline drawing, and a suggested color palette.
Students are responsible to supply their workshop materials.
Suggested materials include:
• Pastels of assorted hardness and colors. Participants may make tulips in colors other than pink. Use a range of values for each color in your picture, dark to light.
• 8-by-10 or 6-by-8 paper, sanded or unsanded.
• Gator board or a foam core board to attach paper to.
• An easel to hold the board.
• Newspaper or plastic sheet to protect the surface under your easel from dust.
• Viva brand paper towel.
• Masking tape.
• Spray fixative or spray bottle with 70% rubbing alcohol.
• An old stiff paintbrush.
• Glassine paper or magazine to hold your finished pastel.
Marfia is an artist who enjoys painting skeletons, portraits and landscapes. She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Kendall College of Art & Design in Grand Rapids and has worked for 30 years as a graphic designer. In 2011, Marfia discovered pastels and promptly fell in love with the medium. She paints nearly every day.
Learn more about Marfia and her artwork at www.mariemarfia.com.
Corewell Health Ludington Hospital offers first aid, CPR, AED training
Corewell Health Ludington Hospital’s community services team is hosting a Heartsaver first aid, CPR and AED training on Wednesday, March 1 at Lakeshore Resource Network in Ludington from 8 a.m. to noon. Seats are limited so register now by calling (231) 845-2222.
The team is also offering CPR, first aid and AED training to local businesses and groups. These trainings are individualized to each group and held at the business location at times and dates convenient to the business.
“Our goal with these trainings is to empower people to act with confidence in an emergency,” said Kelly Barnhardt, health programs specialist with Corewell Health. “We just never know when someone close to us may suffer from an event requiring immediate first aid or CPR or the use of an AED device.”
The Heartsaver first aid is a program offered through the American Heart Association. The community services team in Ludington ties in its training to that program, ensuring the latest standards are being taught and ensuring that certification is provided.
Barnhardt has more than six years of experience in community education and training. She is available to come onsite to any business and lead training sessions for employees. She will cover the proper use of an AED device, basic first aid and lifesaving skills and CPR. To schedule an onsite session, call (231) 845-5770.