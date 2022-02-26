Book walk today at Ludington State Park
The West Shore Educational Service District Great Start Collaborative and Ludington State Park will host a lantern-lit book walk from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the state park.
The event was originally scheduled to take place last weekend, but it was canceled due to icy conditions.
Come read the story “The Mitten” as a family, and enjoy a self-guided snowshoe hike along a 1-mile loop lit by kerosene lanterns.
Participants will start at the warming shelter and dress accordingly due to weather.
The first 100 families will receive a grab-and-go bag and a book free for participation.
The state park will have 60 pairs of snowshoes for children and adults to use on a first-come, first-served basis. Free warm beverages will be available at the Amphitheater bonfire. Snowshoes sizes fit ages 8 and older.
Lenten Fish Frys coming to St. Joseph, St. Vincent
It’s time for Lenten Fish Frys again. Drive-thru fish frys will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent, from March 4 through April 15 at St. Joseph Parish Hall, 2349 W. Jackson Road, Weare Twp. Dinner includes choice of Fried or Baked Fish, vegetable, potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll and your choice of dessert.
Dinners are $13 each.
For more information, call (231) 873-5776.
Artists sought for ‘Modes of Abstraction’ exhibit in April
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts invites visual artists of all ages to submit work for “Modes of Abstraction,” an abstract art exhibit taking place April 1-30.
The exhibit is open to all types of medium. Jewelry, prints, textiles, sculptures, ceramics, mobiles, collage, mixed media, photography, pastels and acrylic, oil and watercolor paintings will be accepted. Work in 2D should be ready to hang; no yarn, string or saw tooth hangers are allowed. Pedestals are available for 3D pieces.
There is a $5 entry fee for each work with a limit of three entries per artist. This exhibit is open to both LACA members and non-members.
Artwork will be accepted during LACA’s normal business hours — Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — March 15 through March 26.
A public artist reception celebrating the artists of “Modes of Abstraction” will take place Friday, April 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. Join for a chance to view the exhibit and meet many of the artists involved in the exhibit.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St., in downtown Ludington. Visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org to stay up to date on LACA events and happenings or email info@ludingtonartscenter.org for more information.