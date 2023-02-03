AAUW collecting books for annual sale
The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Ludington-area branch is now accepting used books for its annual used book sale.
The sale will take place from 9 to 5 p.m. Friday, June 19, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 17 at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road.
The funds raised by the book sale are used for scholarships for graduating Seniors at area schools.
The sale is the AAUW’s primary fundraiser for scholarship money since 1964.
For more information, contact Patty Otto at (231) 845-7665.
Nominating petitions available for West Shore ESD board seats
There are two regular-term seats, each for six years, that will be up for election in 2023 for the West Shore Educational Service District’s board of education, according to Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly.
Nominating petitions for the board positions are now available at the county clerk’s office, located in the Mason County Courthouse building at 304 E. Ludington Ave. in Ludington.
The two board seats will expire on June 30, 2029.
Candidates seeking election to the board must file petitions or pay a $100 non-refundable filing fee and file an affidavit of identity with the Mason County Clerk’s office no later than 4 p.m. Monday, May 8.
For more information, contact Kelly at (231) 843-8202.
Let’s Talk Mason County History at the Ludington Senior Center
On Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 8:30 to 10 a.m., the Mason County Historical Society will once again present local history at a breakfast held at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S Rowe St. The topic will highlight the “mom and pop” grocery stores in the area. Those wishing to attend the breakfast and presentation are encouraged to call (231) 845-6841 to make a reservation.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Ludington Senior Center
The Ludington Senior Center, 308 S Rowe St., will serve up a pork loin dinner with all the trimmings on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Singles and doubles are invited to join in the festivities, including dancing to the music of DJ Gary Iteen.
The cost for the meal is $7 each, and reservations can be made by calling (231) 845-6841.