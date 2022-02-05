Mason County GOP
to meet Feb. 10
The regular monthly meeting of the Mason County Republicans is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 at the Lakeshore Resource Center, 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington.
LACA introduces
First Sunday Sewing
Workshop with Deb Borema.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts introduces the First Sunday Sewing Workshop with Deb Borema, taking place on the first Sunday of each month, starting Feb. 6 and continuing through April.
There is a $5 supply cost for those who wish to use LACA’s supplies. Students can bring their own sewing machine if they choose to.
On Sunday, the class will be making market bags. Cat neck warmers will be made March 6 and tool bucket organizers will be made on April 3.
Class is limited to 10 students. Face masks are required. To register visit ludingtonartscenter.org and find 1st Sunday Sewing under upcoming events.
The workshop is for LACA members only. Membership is available for $40. Learn more at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/become-a-member.
Borema also hosts a weekly Youth Sewing Group for children ages 8 to 15 on Tuesday’s from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at LACA. The Youth Sewing group is free to children and grandchildren of LACA members.
Ludington Writers accepting scholarship applications
The Ludington Writers group is taking applications for the Carol Bennett Memorial Scholarship and the George Dilla Memorial Scholarship.
For the Carol Bennett Memorial Scholarship, high school seniors from Mason, Oceana, Manistee and Lake counties are encouraged to apply, but the scholarship is not limited by age or location.
Bennett was an original board member of Ludington Visiting Writers and facilitator of the Ludington Writers’ second and fourth Tuesday critiques. The scholarship was established in 2011 in her memory for the time she donated and the advice she gave to the group.
The value of the 2022 scholarship is $1,500 but it may be split in the event of a tie. Applications are being accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, April 1.
Only one application per individual will be accepted.
Direct questions and applications to Ludington Writers Vice President Barry Matthews at bennett.dila@gmail.com with “Carol Bennett Scholarship application” in the subject line.
Applicants will be notified of the results by May 1.
The George Dila Memorial Scholarship is offered in memory of the Ludington Writers founder and longtime mentor, who believed strongly in the communal benefits of the arts in all their forms, and was instrumental in the development of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Dila introduced many new writers to the field by offering workshops, access to successful authors and immeasurable encouragement.
Each year, Dila contacted local authors of all levels to join him in traveling to a writer’s event somewhere in the country. To honor his encouragement, this sponsorship invites Ludington Writers members to follow his example and go beyond West Michigan in the pursuit of writing.
The George Dila Memorial Sponsorship is available to one active member for the workshop/rally/gathering of the applicant’s choice.
Active members must have attended at least one meeting in the previous calendar year.
As Dila was enamored of 12-point Times New Roman font and 1-inch margins, this application must be submitted with the same formatting on a single page.
The 2022 sponsorship is limited to actual expenses associated with the event up-to a maximum of $500. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, March 15.
Applications and questions can be sent to bennett.dila@gmail.com with “George Dila Sponsorship” in the subject line.
Additional guidelines for submissions can be found at www.ludingtonwriters.org.
Library offering COVID-19 vaccine, flu-shot clinic Monday
District Health Department No. 10 and the Mason County District Library will host a COVID-19 vaccine and flu-shot clinic from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 at the Ludington Library.
In addition to access to life-saving vaccines, there will be free books and prizes.
DHD10 is helping communities prepare for the flu season by offering flu vaccines to children, adults and seniors.
Flu season is unpredictable, and with COVID-19 still spreading, it is more important than ever to protect you and your family against influenza by getting an annual flu shot.
This year the health department is offering the COVID-19 vaccine along with the flu shot.
The cost for the seasonal flu vaccine without insurance is $37. High-dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Please bring insurance cards and driver’s licenses.
Many health insurance plans now cover the cost of flu vaccines. If not, DHD10 may be able to help through Vaccines for Children or other programs.