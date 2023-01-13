Mason County Dems to hold spring convention Jan. 19
The Mason County Democrats will hold their Spring County Convention at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Lakeshore Resource Network, at 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington.
All Democrats invited. Current state membership required.
For more information, contact chairperson Ed Miller at (231) 757-3729.
Lunch at the Ludington Senior Center
A $3 lunch for seniors 60 and older is served each Tuesday and Thursday at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. The lunch includes a salad bar, entrée, and beverage. For those younger than 60, the charge is $5.
Call the senior center at (231) 845-6841 the day before or before 9 a.m. Tuesdays or Thursdays. Enjoy a great meal and friendly conversation.
Angel Tree program has successful year
Despite a cold and wintry day on Dec. 17, the Oceana-Mason Inmate & Family Ministries had more than 75 children and family members participated in Angel Tree Christmas parties hosted by Cornerstone Baptist Church in Ludington and Hart Wesleyan Church in Hart.
The participants were greeted with songs, a short meditation, prayer, refreshments and a visit from Santa. Before leaving, they were given opportunity to sign up for a 2023 camp scholarship and received a Bible and personal prayer. Personal gifts purchased by volunteer shoppers on behalf of incarcerated parents and a food basket from local churches were given out at the end of the parties.
In 2022, the two-county Angel Tree ministry purchased gifts purchased for 102 children; reached 42 families; gave out 45 food baskets; benefited approximately 250 people; and met its $5,500 budget, with $2,200 in gifts and food donated by buyers.
According to chaplain Jerry Thorne, the ministry wants to recognize and thank the donors, shoppers, party helpers and jail correction officers that made the 2022 Christmas ministry a success.
Special thanks go to the host and supporting churches: Cornerstone Baptist Church, Radiant Church, Trinity Evangelical Free Church, Hart Wesleyan Church, Faith Christian Fellowship, and First Baptist Church of Pentwater.
Financial support has been received annually from local businesses, visitors, churches and individuals.
The Angel Tree parties are not an end, but a beginning, Thorne stated. The children and families that attended should be welcomed into a local church, offered assistance, encouragement, and prayer for their needs, and offered 2023 summer camp for children that show an interest. If families show a church preference, the ministry will make an effort to connect with that church directly. Families that ask about 2023 camp scholarships will be directed to a local church for assistance.
Camp scholarships are open to any family in Mason and Oceana counties. Applications will be accepted until May 1 or until funds are exhausted.
Contact Thorne at (231) 301-1788 or jerrythorne@charter,net to apply, provide donor support, or if you have questions.