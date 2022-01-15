Mason County March for Life Sunday
Mason County Right to Life will host its annual memorial service and March for Life Sunday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 N. Rowe St., Ludington. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. at the church. At 2:30 p.m. the Silent March will take place from the church to the Mason County Courthouse. At 3 p.m. participants will return to St. John’s Church for pizza, refreshments and fellowship.
DHD10 closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
District Health Department No. 10 has announced that all 10 of its offices, and the Mecosta County COVID-19 testing clinic, will be closed to the public on Monday, Jan. 17. All offices will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The Mecosta County COVID-19 testing clinic will resume testing on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
For more information, email at info@dhd10.org or call 888-217-3904.
Spectrum Hospital COVID-19 testing open Monday
COVID-19 testing at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital drive-thru site is now open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. This location will be open on the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday on Monday.
A physician order is required and can be obtained by downloading the Spectrum Health MyChart app, going to “Menu,” “Schedule an Appointment,” then “Patient COVID-19 Testing,” and taking a short questionnaire. If appropriate, an order will be made for a test. Select the Spectrum Health location of your choice and choose a drive-through option. PCR tests are available, with results available within 72 hours. People can also call 833-559-0659.
COVID-19 testing at Harbor View Marina closed Jan. 21-23
The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Harbor View Marina in Ludington sponsored by District Health Department No. 10, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and the city of Ludington, will be closed Friday, Jan. 21 through Sunday, Jan. 23 due to a private event at the marina that weekend.
The clinic will make up those days by being open Sunday, Jan. 16 and Tuesday, Jan. 18, with an added day on Thursday, Jan. 20.
For the remainder of January and February, the testing days will resume to normal schedule on Sunday, Tuesday, and Friday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each scheduled day.
The Harbor View Marina testing site is free of charge and open to anyone. No identification or insurance is required. Tests available include the rapid antigen test, with results available within 30 to 60 minutes, and the PCR test, with results available within 72 hours. Registration is requested at https://honumg.info/hvmarina.
For more information, call (231) 305-8675 or email covid@dhd10.org.
DHD10 hosting COVID-19, flu-shot clinics
District Health Department No. 10 is hosting the following COVID-19 and flu-shot clinics in the area:
• Wednesday, Jan. 19, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Little River Casino Resort, 2700 Orchard Hwy., Manistee
• Tuesday, Jan. 25, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools, 4400 N. High Bride Road, Brethren. Clinic doors will not open until after school dismissal at 3:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Jan. 26, 9-11 a.m., Armory Youth Project, 555 First St., Manistee
The cost for the seasonal flu vaccine without insurance is $37. High-dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46. The COVID-19 vaccine is free. Please bring your insurance cards and your driver’s license with you.
Those wanting to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine, booster dose or flu shot, should visit www.dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904. If no appointments are available, consider going to a pharmacy or your primary health care provider.
Lecture series brings discussion about 20th-century singers Tuesday
The White Lake Chamber Music Society’s Winter Lecture Series will offer the first of three lectures at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 at the Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St, Montague. Thomas Wikman will give a presentation on the great singers of the 20th century. He will focus on the golden voices of the two decades between 1940 and 1960, which will be very familiar to many. Carefully selected recorded examples will be included.
Wikman, a Muskegon native and music scholar, is the founder and conductor Laureate of Chicago’s Music of the Baroque and has a long and extensive career as a performer, instructor, conductor and leader. In May 2002, he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts from the University of Illinois at Chicago for “making an incomparable contribution to the musical life of Chicago.”
Don’t miss the next two lectures. On Feb. 22, Antione Hackney will speak on the Highway Philharmonic, and on March 22, Muskegon Community College historian George Maniates and retired Chicago Symphony violist Bob Swan will give a presentation titled, “Where Have All the Flowers Gone? The Protest Songs of the ’60s and ’70s.”
All presentations will take place at 7 p.m. at the Book Nook & Java Shop. Admission is $7 at the door. A live stream option on Zoom will also be available.
For more information, call (231) 329-3056 or visit www.musicwhitelake.org.
Tech help available at Ludington Senior Center
Are you having difficulty using your phone, tablet or computer? Help is available from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 N. Rowe St. Call the center at (231) 845-6841 for an appointment.
The facilitator is Kellon Petzak, I.T. instructor at West Shore Community College.
Group classes are offered on the first and third Wednesday of the month, and individual help is offered on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month. For more information, call the Ludington Senior Center.