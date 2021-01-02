Riverton Twp. Board cancels Jan. 4 meeting
The Riverton Township Board is canceling its scheduled Jan. 4 meeting. The next scheduled meeting is at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2021.
Benzie Area Historical Society presents virtual lecture in January
The Benzie Area Historical Society will bring back its tradition of the monthly Benzonia Academy Lecture Series beginning on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 4 p.m., with the adaptation of a virtual presentation for the first time. The in-person lecture series has been temporarily suspended with the pandemic since last February.
January’s lecture is titled “How Much Power Should our Chief Executive Have?” and will be presented by Mike Nagle, professor of history and political science at West Shore Community College. Nagle will answer questions associated with the executive branch and the expansion of executive authority over time.
Topics will include the polarization of the electorate in recent years, executive orders and how they are impacted by checks and balances, the affect of traditions and norms on politicians, and more.
The presentation is part of the Benzonia Academy Lecture Series, held on the second Thursday of each month, and is sponsored by the Benzie Area Historical Society. To attend the Zoom lecture, visit the Benzie Area Historical Society’s Facebook page or website www.benziemuseum.org. For more information, contact the Benzie Area Historical Society at (231) 882-5539.
Snowshoe nature walks return starting this month
Ludington State Park is offering guided snowshoe walks on Saturdays in January and February 2021, but participants must register prior to the date of the walk.
Walks are restricted to 25 participants. Registration will not be done over the phone or by walk-ups. The park also will be enforcing the use of face masks and the need to be socially distant throughout the walk. The registration is at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0a4dafad2ca7fb6-guided
The guided walks last about 1 1/2 hours, and they highlight the park’s nature and history while taking visitors through Ludington State Park’s snow-covered sand dunes. Walks begin outside the warming shelter next to the parking lot at the end of M-116. The park has snowshoes to loan to participants only. Snowshoes fit children ages 10 and older to adult.
Participants are advised to dress warmly, wear good fitting winter walking shoes or boots and bring a flashlight if attending a 6 p.m. night walk.
The walks will be at 2 and 6 p.m. on Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30 and Feb. 6 and 13.
The park also offers cross-country ski trails. There is no charge for the activities, but a Recreation Passport is required to enter state parks and state recreation areas. For more about the park, visit www.michigan.gov/ludington.
January Eden Township meeting canceled
The Eden Township meeting scheduled for Jan. 19, 2021, was canceled.
Eden Township Clerk Julie Van Dyke stated that the reasons for the cancellation include the extension of mandatory virtual meetings and a lack of business for the township board to consider.
The next scheduled bimonthly meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021.