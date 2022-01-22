LHS open
for morning walking
The front door of the high school is unlocked from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Walking is in the high school only. If school is closed due to weather, or if it’s a distance-learning day, there is no walking.
Direct questions to the athletic office at (231) 845-3811.
Oceana County
Right to Life Silent March Saturday
Oceana County Right to Life is sponsoring its annual Silent March in memory of those lost to abortion on Saturday at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, 316 S. Peach Ave., in Hart.
The Silent March will begin at St. Gregory’s at 1 p.m. There will be a speaker. Following the memorial service, there will be a silent march for all of those willing will leave St. Gregory’s and walk to the courthouse for a prayer service before returning to the church. Refreshments will follow.
For more information, call Wally Carrier at (231) 233-1560.
Free cross-country ski event Saturday
On Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., the Oceana Cross Country Ski Association is hosting a free cross-country ski event at the Crystal Valley Ski Trail.
The public is invited to use OCCSA’s equipment for adults and children free on a first-come, first-served basis. All children must be accompanied by an adult who will assist them in putting on equipment and skiing with them.
The ski trail is located in the Manistee National Forest, where there are several loops of varying length and difficulty.
For the location and map, visit www.oceanaski.org. The event is contingent on weather and appropriate ski conditions.
Harbor View Marina COVID-19 testing site closed Saturday, Sunday
The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Harbor View Marina in Ludington sponsored by District Health Department No. 10, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and the city of Ludington, will be closed Friday through Sunday due to a private event at the marina.
For the remainder of January and February, the testing days will resume normal hours on Sunday, Tuesday and Friday.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each scheduled day. Rapid antigen testing and PCR tests are both available. Register at https://honumg.info/hvmarina.
For more information, call (231) 305-8675 or email covid@dhd10.org.
Amber Township
meeting canceled
The meeting of the Amber Township Board, originally scheduled for Monday, has been canceled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.