FiveCAP offers free tax-preparation appointments available starting Feb. 1
FiveCAP is offering free assistance to low-income residents in preparing both their federal and state taxes for the 2020 tax year.
Appointments for tax preparation and e-filing are available beginning Feb. 1, and can be made by eligible individuals contacting their county FiveCAP office in Mason, Manistee, Lake or Newaygo counties.
In addition assisting in free preparation for federal and state-earned income credit and returns, FiveCAP also will file homestead property tax/rent credit, home-heating credit and child tax credit, according to FiveCAP Community Support Director Angela Anderson.
Even people who aren’t required to file taxes should do so, as they may qualify for tax credits and get money back through home heating, property tax or earned income tax credits, helping offset living costs.
When individuals call to make an appointment, FiveCAP will give them a list of items needed to prepare their taxes.
Residents may be asked to bring the following documents with them to their appointment: any W-2 and/or 10-99 forms; year-end statements for those who receive Social Security benefits; family independence statements from the Department of Health and Human Services; child support statements; unemployment benefit statements; any other statements for income in 2020; heating costs from the prior year; property tax statements (summer and winter) with State Equalized Value; and birthday and social security numbers for individuals and any dependents in their household.
To schedule an appointment, contact your county’s FiveCAP at the following phone numbers: Mason County, (231) 757-3785; Manistee County, (231) 723-8327; Lake County, (231) 745-4617; Newaygo County, (231) 689-6688.
LACA now accepting reservations for Jan. 29 closing reception
The first exhibit of 2021 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, “New Beginnings,” will come to an end Friday, Jan. 29 with a closing reception in the arts center’s newly renovated gallery. Reservations are now available for the reception, which will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. To make a reservation to attend the closing reception, visit ludingtonartscenter.square.site/product/january-2021-artist-reception/649?blm_aid=19868.
“New Beginnings” features artwork from 29 local artists and is also available for viewing during normal operating hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
No reservation is needed to view the exhibit during regular business hours.
LACA requires all guests to wear a proper face covering at all times while inside the building.
Mason County Right to Life to hold memorial service, silent march Sunday
Mason County Right to Life will hold its annual memorial service and silent march on Sunday. The service will begin at 2 p.m. at Cavalry Baptist Church, 220 N. Jebavy Drive in Ludington. The silent march at the Mason County Courthouse will start at 2:45 p.m. Masks are requested and social distancing will be observed within the church.
Following the service, which features an appearance from a special guest speaker, participants will drive to the courthouse for a march around the building.
A donation will be taken up to benefit a Mason County Right to Life billboard project.