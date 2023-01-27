MCC Middle School conferences Feb. 2
Mason County Central Middle School will have parent-teacher conferences from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 at 310 W. Beryl St. in Scottville.
Valentine cookie workshop coming to LACA
The “Life is Like a Box of Chocolates” Valentine cookie decorating workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Angela Rozhon of ZooTown Cookies will host the workshop. Registration is $40 for LACA members, $45 for non-members, and includes all supplies.
Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or call (231) 845-2787.
Students will decorate 10 cookies to look like chocolates and chocolate-covered strawberries. Students will be provided a gift box and tag to take home. Materials will be provided, along with step-by-step instructions.
ZooTown Cookies is owned by best friends Rozhon and Michelle Couture. The two opened their cottage food business in Missoula, Montana after discovering the “edible art” of cookies.
Rozhon moved to Michigan during the pandemic to be near her family here in Ludington and they have continued their friendship and home-based businesses in both locations.
Brrrewfest today at Legacy Plaza
The annual Pure Ludington Brrrewfest craft beverage event will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. today at Legacy Plaza.
The winter craft beer, wine, and cider festival benefits the Friends of Ludington State Park group, and brings some winter fun to downtown Ludington.
More than 20 Michigan crafters will be on hand, offering samples.
Tickets are $35 and include six drink tokens; all tickets must be purchased online. Tickets for designated drivers are $5.
A link to buy tickets can be found at www.ludington.org/brrrewfest.