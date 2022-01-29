Meade Township meeting rescheduled
The Meade Township Board will hold its regular board meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, at the Meade Township Hall, 5435 E. Free Soil Road. This is a reschedule of the Feb. 14 date.
MCC Middle School virtual parent-teacher conferences Feb. 3
Mason County Central Middle School will hold virtual parent-teacher conferences from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3. Parents can email their teachers with questions or concerns all week and teachers will be in their classrooms to talk live during conference hours.
Sandcastles Children’s Museum open for winter weekend play
Though it’s cold and snowy outside, Sandcastles Children’s Museum is warm, with plenty of room to play. Join Sandcastles on Fridays for Toddler Time, featuring soft climbing blocks, sensory table and specials crafts. On Super Saturdays the museum hosts special guests and activities. Sundays are Family Fun Days with group activities and games.
Mondays feature the museum’s Music & Movement program for toddlers.
Winter weekend hours at Sandcastles are:
• Fridays, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
• Sundays, noon-4 p.m.
• Mondays, 9:30 a.m. -1 p.m.
Sandcastles Children’s Museum is at 129 E. Ludington Ave.
For more information, call the museum at (231) 233-9326 or visit www.sandcastleschildrensmuseum.com.
Monday is last day for Mason County parks survey
A survey about Mason County parks and recreation offerings remains open until Monday.
It is available at www.masoncounty.net or at www.masoncountyparksurvey.com.
Survey results will be used by the Mason County Parks Commission and consultant the Spicer Group when updating Mason County’s five-year recreation plan. The plan will guide the commission in potential projects in the coming years and in qualifying for state recreation grants.
It takes less than 10 minutes to fill out the short survey which includes a question about what you would like to see added to improve recreation and parks in the county.
Mason County picnic area available for walk-in use
With logging to remove trees damaged in an August 2021 storm recently completed at the Mason County Picnic area, the area is again open to walk in use. More cleanup of debris will take place before summer. When that is underway, park visitors should avoid the work area.
Signage for the snowshoe trail will need to be replaced. While snowshoeing remains a viable activity, it will be difficult to follow the trail until signs can be replaced.
The park road remains closed until spring, as is typical. A parking area is located on Chauvez Road. Or one can use the Pumped Storage Plant overlook parking area on South Lakeshore Drive.