Manistee County plans virtual pilot program for in-home care solutions
Two 90-minute virtual training sessions will be held in February for those with an interest in learning about becoming direct-care workers, and those who have found themselves in that role as they care for a family member. The sessions are Friday, Feb. 5 and Wednesday, Feb. 10. There is no cost to participate.
The sessions will allow participants the opportunity to assess a new program being developed by Impart Alliance, a coalition of researchers, direct-care workers, clients and agencies working together to develop a competent home care workforce, improve the lives of care workers and their clients, and act as a model for the nation.
Having received a planning grant from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund in 2020, a growing group of community partners and organizations have been working together to craft a plan/roadmap for implementing a senior in-home care program.
The current list of community partners contributing to this enterprise includes Fiduciary Partner, Manistee County Medical Care Facility, Centra Wellness Network, West Shore Community College, Manistee County Council on Aging, Munson Manistee Hospital, Area Agency on Aging, PACE North, Hospice of Michigan, Green Acres Care Facility, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Elder Meals Program and the MDHHS.
For more information, to register for the virtual training, or to share personal comments or stories about in-home care, please send an email to Judy Crockett, community consultant, to manisteecoplans4inhomecare@gmail.com.
Virtual Racial Equity Book Club to meet Feb. 24
The public is invited to join a virtual book club exploring racial equity held by the Mason County District Library as part of the 2021 Engaging for Equity collaborative.
The club will discuss “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo on Wednesday, Feb. 24, with meetings at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Participants can join either the morning or evening group. Meetings last one hour each. The book club alternates between non-fiction and fiction with racial equity as the focus. Members can suggest book titles, and then vote on the next selections.
Following the Feb. 24 meeting, the club will discuss “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead on March 24.
Mason County District Library’s Racial Equity Book Club is led by staff member Thomas Trahey. Email ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org to join.
The Racial Equity Book Club is one of several activities planned for Engaging for Equity, which is a collaborative that also includes Manistee Area Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative (MARJDI) and West Shore Community College, in addition to the library. Events will take place in Manistee and Mason Counties throughout the year.
Blood drive to be held at Mason County Central High School Feb. 5
Versiti Blood Center of Michigan is holding a blood drive at Mason County Central in February, and the community is asked to donate in order to help save a life.
The blood drive will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5. It will take place in the auxiliary gym at the high school building, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville.
To schedule an appointment online, visit https://donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/125219.
Masks are required and donors should have a photo ID on hand when they come. Those who have donated before through Versiti can fill out a pass ahead of time to expedite the registration process.
Donors can call the school office when they arrive and wait in the parking lot until someone greets them if there is a wait.
For more information, call blood drive chairperson Roxanne Chye at (231) 757-4748 or email at rchye@mccschools.org.